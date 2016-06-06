Square Enix 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' Arrives On PS4 In 2017

Ten years after the release of Final Fantasy XII, Square Enix is bringing an updated version of the game to the PlayStation 4 along with a new title. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is set to release sometime in 2017.

In addition to the usual audio and visual upgrades, the game features the so-called “Zodiac Job System,” which was originally included in Final Fantasy XII: International Job System, a version of the game that was released in Japan only. The feature focused on the game’s License Board, the system used for characters to gain skills and stat bonuses. Instead of a single License Board from the original game, the Zodiac Job System had twelve different License Boards, with each one corresponding to a different “Job,” or role, in the team. This included specializations in katanas, archery or magic.

Other new features to the PlayStation 4 version of the game include the option to switch between the original and remastered soundtrack, a new trial mode for players to fight enemies and monsters in “100 consecutive battles,” and support for PlayStation trophies, sharing functions, such as a screenshots or gameplay videos, auto-saves and shortened loading times.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age joins a long list of other classic Final Fantasy titles that made their way to modern platforms such as the PS4 or PC. Three years ago, Square Enix released Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. Last month, the same game was brought to the PC via Steam just one month after another Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy IX, was also released on Steam. At the moment, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is coming to the PS4, but it could also follow the route of other titles in the series with a PC version in the future. Fans can get their first look at the game at E3 next week.

Name Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Type RPG Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Release Date 2017 Platforms PlayStation 4 Where To Buy Square Enix Online Store

