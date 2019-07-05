First Native DDR4-3200 DRAM for the Lazy

Century Micro, a renowned Japanese memory manufacturer, has announced today that its upcoming DDR4 memory modules will feature a native data rate of 3,200 MHz.

(Image credit: Century Micro)

How does Century Micro's DDR4-3200 memory modules differ from other offerings on the market with the same speed? While many enthusiast memory kits are rated to run at extremely high memory speeds, they often adhere to JEDEC's baseline DDR4-2133 standard out of the box for compatibility reasons. Therefore, you have to configure the memory manually or enable the XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) / AMP (AMD Memory Profile) feature on your motherboard to get it up to the advertised speed. Century Micro's offering, on the other hand, is plug-and-play since it runs at 3,200 MHz out of the gate as long as you have a compatible motherboard. The new D4U3200 memory modules will hook up nicely with the upcoming AMD Ryzen 3000-series processors that come out July 7.

Specs

Part Number Capacity Memory Speed Memory Timings Voltage CD8G-D4U3200H 8GB (1x 8GB) DDR4-3200 CL22-22-22-52 1.2V CK8GX2-D4U3200H 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-3200 CL22-22-22-52 1.2V CK8GX4-D4U3200H 32GB (4x 8GB) DDR4-3200 CL22-22-22-52 1.2V

Although Century Micro's D4U3200 memory doesn't require any human intervention, the CL timings leave a lot to be desired. Century Micro set the timings to CL22-22-22-52. Fortunately, the memory modules run at 1.2V, so there should be room for optimization at the cost of a higher operating voltage.

According to Century Micro, the D4U3200 sticks are using memory chips from Micron, since it's the only manufacturer that's selling native DDR4-3200 DRAM parts. The modules are built from an eight-layer PCB, and the product image shows the sticks with Micron chips carrying the "9KJ45 D9WSM" label.

Come July 7, Century Micro will launch 8GB memory modules at launch in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB kits. It will offer 16GB sticks at a later date. Pricing is unknown at the moment and will vary based on store.