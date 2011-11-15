Fusion-io's 10 TB Flash Drive Boasts 6.7 GB/s Bandwidth

The drive combines eight 1.28 TB MLC Flash memory modules and is offered in a PCI Express x16 Gen 2.0 Double Wide form factor, which means that the drive consumes two standard PCIe slots. Up to two drives can be integrated in a standard 1U server for a total flash capacity of 20.48 TB.

According to the manufacturer, the 10 TB ioDrive Octal delivers 1.3 million IOPS over a 6.7 GB/s bandwidth. Supported operating systems include 64-Bit Microsoft XP/Vista/Win7/Server 2003/Server 2008, RHEL 4/5/6, SLES 10/11, OEL v5, VMware ESX 4.0/4.1/ESXi 4.1, and Solaris 10 U8/U9 (x64).

"We believe that with the 10 TB ioDrive Octal, even highly data-intensive organizations can house increased amounts of data directly within the server to simultaneously accelerate their business and the efficiency of their data center,” said David Flynn, Fusion-io Chairman and CEO in a prepared statement.

Fusion-io said that the ioDrive Octal will become available in the first quarter of 2012. There was no information on the price of the drive.