GeForce Experience Beta Updated, Supports Windowed Mode, Desktop Recording, Adds MIC controls

Nvidia first launched the GeForce Experience Beta in September of last year. Since then, the company has issued a number of big updates, each one adding new features to the game capture software. Nvidia has been taking feedback from the people testing the beta and adding the features that the community wants to see in GeForce Experience. Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features.
GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode. The new update will also let you record your Windows desktop, which means GeForce Experience is no longer limited to recording game play. You can theoretically use the software to record tutorials for application training with this feature. Nvidia said the new update will also allow you to transition from fullscreen to windowed mode without interrupting the recording.
Windowed mode and Desktop capture are both compatible with the Instant Replay, Record, Broadcast and Screenshot features found in the GeForce Experience Beta.
GeForce Experience Beta 2.10.0 also introduces new microphone options. The software will now let you select your recording device from a list of detected options. With this option, your microphone doesn’t necessarily have to be the default recording device. The microphone options also include volume adjust and microphone boost level. Nvidia said the microphone options can be found in the Share overlay, where all your other recording options are found while gaming.
The GeForce Experience Beta update is available now. Nvidia said you’ll need GeForce driver 361.43 installed to enable Windowed mode and Desktop capture.
NVidia is BEHIND the curve where features are concerned. GeForce Experience should be embarrassing to them. Feature wise, MSI AB is still superior.
The only advancement thing NVidia brings to the table is software to support hardware encoding on the GPU while in-game. AMD has supported GPU encoding for years, but the software and integration in-game wasn't there.
Now it gets installed with every driver install so even if you uninstall it, it re-appears with the next driver update.
The "Experience" software adds a lot of functionality, but the way it performs cheapens the Nvidia brand in general. Your PC can be running along as speedy as can be and you open up the "Experience" console and suddenly your PC runs as if you have 640Kb RAM on a Pentium 3.
Fortunately, the GeForce drivers continue to be rock-solid.
I did record a game in Windowed mode, but maybe there's more to this feature.
In fact, here's the link from NVidia themselves from the 2014 version:
http://www.geforce.com/whats-new/articles/geforce-experience-2-0
"With the launch of GeForce Experience 2.0 we’re extending ShadowPlay’s capture capabilities to the desktop, enabling footage to be recorded or streamed from windowed games, borderless windowed games, and from the desktop itself... "
Hmm...
I think that the old method just captures the entire desktop. Perhaps the new method can just isolate the game itself even though it's running in Windowed mode?
Hence my asking to clarify what's new...
Capturing desktop, game in full screen windowed mode: If you alt-tab to another app you now see things like your taskbar or other app pulled up in front of your game (your literal desktop) on the capture.
If you're capturing the window only then you never see anything else other than what's in the window. You can even run the game at a lower resolution than your desktop in a window and you still won't see anything other than the game on capture.