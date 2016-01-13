Trending

GeForce Experience Beta Updated, Supports Windowed Mode, Desktop Recording, Adds MIC controls

Nvidia first launched the GeForce Experience Beta in September of last year. Since then, the company has issued a number of big updates, each one adding new features to the game capture software. Nvidia has been taking feedback from the people testing the beta and adding the features that the community wants to see in GeForce Experience. Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features.

GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode. The new update will also let you record your Windows desktop, which means GeForce Experience is no longer limited to recording game play. You can theoretically use the software to record tutorials for application training with this feature. Nvidia said the new update will also allow you to transition from fullscreen to windowed mode without interrupting the recording.

Windowed mode and Desktop capture are both compatible with the Instant Replay, Record, Broadcast and Screenshot features found in the GeForce Experience Beta.

GeForce Experience Beta 2.10.0 also introduces new microphone options. The software will now let you select your recording device from a list of detected options. With this option, your microphone doesn’t necessarily have to be the default recording device. The microphone options also include volume adjust and microphone boost level. Nvidia said the microphone options can be found in the Share overlay, where all your other recording options are found while gaming.

The GeForce Experience Beta update is available now. Nvidia said you’ll need GeForce driver 361.43 installed to enable Windowed mode and Desktop capture.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • photonboy 13 January 2016 23:21
    I recorded desktop with GE over a year ago. Why is this being mentioned now as if it's a new thing?
  • TechyInAZ 14 January 2016 00:53
    This software is very nice. It's excelent for those streamers who don't care or don't know about all the fancy birates and resolutions you have to punch in if using other streaming services like OBS. I've been messing around with it and it's by far the easiest streaming software to use, and that is also free.
  • xyriin 14 January 2016 12:13
    I recorded desktop with GE over a year ago. Why is this being mentioned now as if it's a new thing?
    Because you didn't record Windowed Mode over a year ago.

    "Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features. GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode."
  • rantoc 14 January 2016 14:07
    Do they still have plans to make the GFE mandatory in order to get game ready drivers? If so WTF is the plug in system in GFE now that even more bloat (for most users) is added to it...
  • maddogfargo 14 January 2016 15:25
    This is news? Recording desktop has been available via multiple 3rd party apps for decades. While I'm at it, considering that pretty much EVERY other competing software package out there already has rebinding for your PTT key, this should have been in the first release.

    NVidia is BEHIND the curve where features are concerned. GeForce Experience should be embarrassing to them. Feature wise, MSI AB is still superior.

    The only advancement thing NVidia brings to the table is software to support hardware encoding on the GPU while in-game. AMD has supported GPU encoding for years, but the software and integration in-game wasn't there.
  • ubercake 14 January 2016 16:35
    I really can't stand GeForce "Experience". It's clunky, unresponsive and never has a video driver update taken longer than it does since I began using "Experience".

    Now it gets installed with every driver install so even if you uninstall it, it re-appears with the next driver update.

    The "Experience" software adds a lot of functionality, but the way it performs cheapens the Nvidia brand in general. Your PC can be running along as speedy as can be and you open up the "Experience" console and suddenly your PC runs as if you have 640Kb RAM on a Pentium 3.

    Fortunately, the GeForce drivers continue to be rock-solid.
  • alkpwn77 14 January 2016 20:33
    Recording desktop has been in GeForce Experience for a while now. But being able to record windowed mode is cool.
  • photonboy 14 January 2016 20:57
    17319632 said:
    I recorded desktop with GE over a year ago. Why is this being mentioned now as if it's a new thing?
    Because you didn't record Windowed Mode over a year ago.

    "Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features. GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode."

    I did record a game in Windowed mode, but maybe there's more to this feature.

    In fact, here's the link from NVidia themselves from the 2014 version:
    http://www.geforce.com/whats-new/articles/geforce-experience-2-0

    "With the launch of GeForce Experience 2.0 we’re extending ShadowPlay’s capture capabilities to the desktop, enabling footage to be recorded or streamed from windowed games, borderless windowed games, and from the desktop itself... "

    Hmm...
    I think that the old method just captures the entire desktop. Perhaps the new method can just isolate the game itself even though it's running in Windowed mode?

    Hence my asking to clarify what's new...
  • xyriin 28 January 2016 11:39
    17322253 said:
    17319632 said:
    I recorded desktop with GE over a year ago. Why is this being mentioned now as if it's a new thing?
    Because you didn't record Windowed Mode over a year ago.

    "Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features. GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode."

    Hmm...
    I think that the old method just captures the entire desktop. Perhaps the new method can just isolate the game itself even though it's running in Windowed mode?

    Hence my asking to clarify what's new...
    That's exactly what's new. You can isolate a specific process similar to more common streaming software like xSplit/OBS.

    Capturing desktop, game in full screen windowed mode: If you alt-tab to another app you now see things like your taskbar or other app pulled up in front of your game (your literal desktop) on the capture.

    If you're capturing the window only then you never see anything else other than what's in the window. You can even run the game at a lower resolution than your desktop in a window and you still won't see anything other than the game on capture.

