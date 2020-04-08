GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU Now Auctioning For $4,200

As discovered by PC Gamer, a lucky winner from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition sweepstakes has put up his prize for auction at eBay. The auction began with a $2,500 starting bid, but is currently up to $4,200.
The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a special-edition graphics card that Nvidia created to commemorate Cyberpunk 2077. Besides the makeover, the graphics card shares identical specifications to the Founders Edition. What makes the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition a rare collector's item is that there are only 200 of them in the wild. Nvidia only gave away 77 of them so it's unknown where the remaining samples are hidden. The chipmaker didn't sell them to the public or even send any out for review.
Previously, the only way to get one was to win it, but now you can purchase one as more and more winners will likely start selling the sought-after graphics card on Reddit or eBay for large sums of money.
This isn't the first time that a winner is flipping the graphics card on eBay. Five samples have been sold so far over in the U.K. with winning bids spanning from £2,200 (~$2,700) up to an eye-watering £5,000 (~$6,100).
Cutting 10% off the price isn't going to make the card any more practical to own either, and even at $900, the card would be a poor value. A 2080 Ti only offers around 50% more performance than a $400 graphics card at 4K, and even less at more moderate resolutions, but currently costs around three times as much. It's not even twice as fast as cards priced around $300. The card would need to be more like the $700 launch price of the 1080 Ti to be worth considering for anyone who isn't just throwing money away.
In reality, the 2080 Ti is actually what Nvidia would refer to as a "Titan" in the prior generations, aka the cards practically no one buys. They figured it would be more marketable to shift all their product names up one level for the 20-series, to hide the fact that performance gains were minimal at any given price level. They improved that somewhat with the launch of their SUPER lineup, but not at the top level, where the 2080 SUPER was just a slightly faster 2080, rather than a slightly cut-down 2080 Ti, which is what they did for the rest of the SUPER cards. The 2080 SUPER should have been a 2080 Ti cut down by around 10%, not just a 5% faster 2080. As a result, both are still a pretty poor value.
On the positive side, these kinds of grossly-overpriced cards are not really needed for running current games well. At typical screen sizes and viewing distances, the difference in sharpness between 1440p and 4K will be minimal, and plenty of cards around the $300-$400 range handle 1440p rather well. And if one does have a 4K screen, upscaling and sharpening options have improved a lot over the last year, so 1440p on a 4K screen can look quite good. Once you get much past $400-$500 or so, the price to performance ratio of graphics cards tends to fall off a cliff, making these enthusiast models impractical.
Of course, by the time Cyberpunk 2077 actually comes out in September, there will probably be faster graphics cards than this already on the market, or at least announced, hence why they went through with the promotion already instead of waiting until closer to the game's release. : P