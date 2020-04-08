Trending

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GPU Now Auctioning For $4,200

That's real dollars, not Cyberpunk 2077 currency.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

As discovered by PC Gamer, a lucky winner from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition sweepstakes has put up his prize for auction at eBay. The auction began with a $2,500 starting bid, but is currently up to $4,200.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a special-edition graphics card that Nvidia created to commemorate Cyberpunk 2077. Besides the makeover, the graphics card shares identical specifications to the Founders Edition. What makes the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition a rare collector's item is that there are only 200 of them in the wild. Nvidia only gave away 77 of them so it's unknown where the remaining samples are hidden. The chipmaker didn't sell them to the public or even send any out for review.

Previously, the only way to get one was to win it, but now you can purchase one as more and more winners will likely start selling the sought-after graphics card on Reddit or eBay for large sums of money.

This isn't the first time that a winner is flipping the graphics card on eBay. Five samples have been sold so far over in the U.K. with winning bids spanning from £2,200 (~$2,700) up to an eye-watering £5,000 (~$6,100).

  • AlistairAB 08 April 2020 07:45
    If nVidia cared about their customers at all, they could have made it a $900 card, since the card is now 2 years old you'd think $100 off would be possible. Instead they announced a card we can't buy. Was stupid and disappointing. Not sure why they thought we'd care about it. "Hey look it's a card from nvidia that isn't for sale".
  • jimmysmitty 08 April 2020 14:27
    It was a promotional card given away. Its like any other promotional item.
  • cryoburner 08 April 2020 18:03
    Nvidia might have announced the 2080 Ti as a $1000 card, but I don't think any have actually sold for that price outside of rare sales. Their Founder's edition has been $1200 since launch, and all other models have all been priced around the $1100-$1300 range.

    Cutting 10% off the price isn't going to make the card any more practical to own either, and even at $900, the card would be a poor value. A 2080 Ti only offers around 50% more performance than a $400 graphics card at 4K, and even less at more moderate resolutions, but currently costs around three times as much. It's not even twice as fast as cards priced around $300. The card would need to be more like the $700 launch price of the 1080 Ti to be worth considering for anyone who isn't just throwing money away.

    In reality, the 2080 Ti is actually what Nvidia would refer to as a "Titan" in the prior generations, aka the cards practically no one buys. They figured it would be more marketable to shift all their product names up one level for the 20-series, to hide the fact that performance gains were minimal at any given price level. They improved that somewhat with the launch of their SUPER lineup, but not at the top level, where the 2080 SUPER was just a slightly faster 2080, rather than a slightly cut-down 2080 Ti, which is what they did for the rest of the SUPER cards. The 2080 SUPER should have been a 2080 Ti cut down by around 10%, not just a 5% faster 2080. As a result, both are still a pretty poor value.

    On the positive side, these kinds of grossly-overpriced cards are not really needed for running current games well. At typical screen sizes and viewing distances, the difference in sharpness between 1440p and 4K will be minimal, and plenty of cards around the $300-$400 range handle 1440p rather well. And if one does have a 4K screen, upscaling and sharpening options have improved a lot over the last year, so 1440p on a 4K screen can look quite good. Once you get much past $400-$500 or so, the price to performance ratio of graphics cards tends to fall off a cliff, making these enthusiast models impractical.
  • mdd1963 08 April 2020 20:02
    That there are actually 'moe-rons' willing and lined up in cyberspace to pay $3000 extra (above the $1200 that even a 2080Ti costs, I mean) for a card with a 'nice' bright yellow paint job is quite humorous...
  • cryoburner 08 April 2020 22:45
    It's up to $5100 now with only 5 hours remaining, get your bids in quick guys!

    Of course, by the time Cyberpunk 2077 actually comes out in September, there will probably be faster graphics cards than this already on the market, or at least announced, hence why they went through with the promotion already instead of waiting until closer to the game's release. : P
  • Deicidium369 09 April 2020 05:11
    It's a special edition card - not sold in the retail channel... Has absolutely nothing to do with "the gamer's fee fees" - If AMD really cared about their customers they would give their Cheap Chinese Knockoffs to them for free and come over and remodel their houses as well... Not everyone will get one - those that did put them up for big on Ebay - the price on Ebay has Nothing to do with Nvidia.
  • Deicidium369 09 April 2020 05:12
    I love my 2080TIs - however I agree that a $4K to $5K for a paintjob - is Cyberpunk 2077 even been released?
  • Deicidium369 09 April 2020 05:16
    Meh, money is not a limiting factor for everyone. I don't care that it only performs 50% better than a $400 card - I can't glue 2 of the $400 cards together to have it as fast as the 2080TI. The High End is not for everyone. I game on Dual 2080TI on a 120Hz 4K monitor - and 4ft away is my wife's identical system.
