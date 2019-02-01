Gigabyte Goes Winter White With New RTX 2070 Gaming OC White

Gigabyte's latest GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC White graphics card is perfect for gamers and enthusiasts alike, especially if they're considering a white PC build.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The RTX 2070 Gaming OC White (GV-N2070GAMINGOC WHITE-8GC) occupies two PCI slots and measures 280.35mm in length. The white is basically just in the painted shroud.

Much like Gigabyte's other offerings, the RTX 2070 Gaming OC White utilizies the WindForce 3X cooling solution, which calls for anti-turbulence inclined fans, PWM and copper heat pipes. The card's four composite heat pipes are arranged to effectively transfer heat away from the GPU, memory and MOSFETs towards the huge heatsink. The white shroud is accompanied by a matching white metal blackplate that, apart from providing eye candy, helps enhance the graphics card's structure.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Active cooling on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC White is provided by three 80mm cooling fans. They carry an unique blade design whereby the airflow is split by the triangular fan edge and guided through the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface to enhance the airflow. The cooling fans also come with Gigabyte's Alternate Spinning, a technology that spins the middle fan in the opposite direction to reduce turbulence while simultaneously improving airflow pressure.

Gigabyte incorporated its 3D Active Fan feature into the three cooling fans as well. Basically, they stay off during light loads and only turn on when the GPU temperature reaches a certain threshold.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The card also features Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, allowing owners to synchronize its lighting with other Aorus devices.

The reference reference RTX 2070's power delivery subsystem assigns six power phases for the GPU and two for the memory. Gigabyte has upgraded the power phases for the GPU from six to eight on the RTX 2070 Gaming OC White. The addition of two more power phases gives the MOSFETs breathing room so they run at lower temperatures. The graphics card also features a two-ounce copper PCB, Ultra Durable capacitors and metal chokes.

The RTX 2070 Gaming OC White features two operating modes. The conventional Gaming Mode gives the graphics card a 1,725MHz boost clock, while the aggressive OC Mode cranks the frequency up to 1,740MHz. The rest of the specifications fall in line with the reference model.

Gigabyte's new card draws power from 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connectors. Gigabyte conveniently placed power LED indicators on top of each connector, so owners can see whether the graphics card is receiving power correctly. Video outputs include a DisplayPort 1.4 output, an HDMI 2.0b port and the USB Type-C port with support for Nvidia VirtualLink.

Gigabyte backs the RTX 2070 Gaming OC White with its standard three-year warranty. However, owners can extend the warranty period to four years if they register the graphics card at Gigabyte's website within 30 days of purchase.

The RTX 2070 Gaming OC White is currently available on Newegg for $549.99 / £434.99 with a free copy of Anthem or Battlefield V "while supplies last."