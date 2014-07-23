Gigabyte Launches its Low-Profile GTX 750

Gigabyte is announcing a new variant of a GTX 750 card – the GV-N750OC-2GL. This graphics card is a dual-slot low-profile GTX 750 with a factory overclock.

Many low-profile cards are single-slot cards, and are therefore gimped with cooling. This is a dual-slot card, so it will have a wee bit more cooling power. With this, it can sustain clock speeds of 1059 MHz base, and as long as it stays within thermal limits it will boost up to 1137 MHz. This card draws all of its power from the PCI-Express port and needs no additional PCI-Express power connectors.

The card comes with a standard width bracket installed, but it ships with a low-profile bracket as well. When using this bracket, you won't be sacrificing any ports; display connectivity remains covered by two HDMI ports, a DVI port, and a DisplayPort interface. This is quite a good set of connectors for a low-profile card.

No exact word on pricing yet, but given that this product is a little more niche than most GTX 750s, we can expect it to cost about $10-$20 more than standard GTX 750 cards. The GTX 750 Ti variant of this card is expected to come in August.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.