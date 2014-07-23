Trending

Gigabyte Launches its Low-Profile GTX 750

This is Gigabyte's low-profile GTX 750, which has good display connectivity for a low-profile card.

Gigabyte is announcing a new variant of a GTX 750 card – the GV-N750OC-2GL. This graphics card is a dual-slot low-profile GTX 750 with a factory overclock.

Many low-profile cards are single-slot cards, and are therefore gimped with cooling. This is a dual-slot card, so it will have a wee bit more cooling power. With this, it can sustain clock speeds of 1059 MHz base, and as long as it stays within thermal limits it will boost up to 1137 MHz. This card draws all of its power from the PCI-Express port and needs no additional PCI-Express power connectors.

The card comes with a standard width bracket installed, but it ships with a low-profile bracket as well. When using this bracket, you won't be sacrificing any ports; display connectivity remains covered by two HDMI ports, a DVI port, and a DisplayPort interface. This is quite a good set of connectors for a low-profile card.

No exact word on pricing yet, but given that this product is a little more niche than most GTX 750s, we can expect it to cost about $10-$20 more than standard GTX 750 cards. The GTX 750 Ti variant of this card is expected to come in August.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 24 July 2014 00:02
    Good idea gigabyte!! I'd buy one for my Atom D525 if I get funds for it. But the ATOM only has one PCI (non express) slot.
  • Shneiky 24 July 2014 00:31
    Dear video card manufacturers, what we need is a SINGLE SLOT GTX 750. Not dual slot lower profile. Most mini ITX cases can handle only single slot cards that I have available for purchase to me in my region. Low profile or not - does not matter.
  • Gabriel Fonseca 24 July 2014 04:30
    They actually have one or two out there http://www.gainward.com/main/vgapro.php?id=933
  • SirKnobsworth 24 July 2014 08:13
    If I'm not mistaken the box says it comes with 2GB of VRAM.
  • Haravikk 24 July 2014 09:55
    Why supply a full-size DVI connector on a low profile card? I'd much rather they hadn't and just focused on using the extra grill width for better cooling, as it's incredibly easy to get an adaptor from display port or HDMI to DVI if you need it.
  • Au_equus 24 July 2014 16:33
    galaxy already has a LP gtx 750 ti
    http://store.galaxytechus.com/GALAXY-GeForce-GTX-750-Ti-GC-Slim-2-GB-GDDR5-PCI-Express-30-DVIHDMIVGA-Graphics-CardbrbrBONUS-Low-profile-brackets-now-included-freebrbrFree-Gift-150-In-Game-for-Warface-Path-of-Exile-and-Heroes-of-Newerth_p_90.html
  • CRITICALThinker 24 July 2014 16:39
    The DVI port would be for VGA compatibility, not much more.
  • photonboy 24 July 2014 21:58
    Keep in mind that most of the air goes back into the case anyway and is exhausted via the case fans. I doubt replacing the DVI with some more exhaust would make any noticeable noise difference overall.
  • BanzaiWasabi 25 July 2014 06:21
    So now we have single slot GTX 750Ti's and low profile 750Ti's. I'm still waiting for a single-slot low-profile version. It would be the perfect upgrade for someone with a slim OEM PC without a lot of PSU headroom :-)
  • photonboy 27 July 2014 11:51
    Are there many PC cases that only support a single slot for the graphics card? If so, I think they're not that common so probably the reason no cards are being made.
