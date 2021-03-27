Maker Creates Adafruit Feather RP2040 Before Official Release

Waiting for new hardware to release can be a grueling process. But this maker, known as Guido Burger, took matters into their own hands by creating an Adafruit Feather RP2040 before it was officially released.

The new board from Adafruit is available for sale as of now, but stock is limited. It uses the new RP2040 chip found on the Raspberry Pi Pico . Check out our Adafruit Feather RP2040 review for a closer look at the specs and what it can do.

Adafruit released the files on Github for any user interested in creating or modifying the board. However, RP2040 chips aren't widely available. In order to pull off this project, Guido Burger had to reflow an RP2040 from a Raspberry Pi Pico module.

While the design files are available for free, users still need to purchase PCBs and assemble the components. This is more expensive and time-consuming but also makes customization an option.

This is the first time we've seen a maker beat a company to their own release date. This project is also a great reminder that do-it-yourself options are available when Adafruit is waiting on more stock.

Sometimes the best Raspberry Pi projects are the ones you do because you can—not because you have to. Be sure to follow Guido Burger on Twitter for more details and Pi projects.