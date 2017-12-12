Inno3D Announces P104-100 Crypto Mining Accelerator

Inno3D announced a new graphics accelerator card designed specifically for cryptocurrency mining.
The Inno3D P104-100 is a Pascal-based GPU that resembles a mix of a GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 with its specifications. The P104 features 1,920 CUDA cores (the same amount as the GTX 1070) with a base clock of 1,607MHz (the same as the GTX 1080). The memory backend also leans more towards a GTX 1080, but with half the VRAM; it features 4GB of 256-bit GDDR5X memory clocked at 11Gb/s (newer GTX 1080s feature the 11Gb/s memory clock).
The higher memory bandwidth of GDDR5X will assuredly give the P104-100 better hash rates than a GTX 1070 with the same CUDA core count. Speaking of hash rates, Inno3D claimed that the P104-100 could mine ETH at 35MH/s, ZEC at 470 Sol/s, and XMR at 660H/s, give or take about 5%.
The Inno3D P104-100 also features the company’s TWIN X2 cooling shroud, which sports two fans that cool an aluminum heatsink attached to the GPU. The card is devoid of any display outputs (because it’s an accelerator), and it draws 180W of juice (which is the same amount of power required by the GTX 1080) using a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.
Pricing and availability of the Inno3D P104-100 Crypto-Mining Accelerator is currently unknown, but the company stated it would disclose both at the end of the month.
|Product
|Inno3D P104-100
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 FE
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 FE
|CUDA Cores
|1,920
|2,560
|1,920
|Base Clock
|1,607MHz
|1,607MHz
|1,506MHz
|Memory
|4GB 256-Bit GDDR5X
|8GB 256-Bit GDDR5X
|8GB 256-Bit GDDR5
|Memory Clock
|11Gb/s
|10Gb/s
|8Gb/s
|Board Power
|180W
|180W
|150W
|Power Connector
|8-pin
|8-pin
|8-pin
On a hypothetical one lane road traffic might move at 40mph on a single lane.
On another road it is a 2 lane road (same direction) but the speed limit is only 30mph.
The first road has a lower latency due to its higher speed, but because it is only one lane the 2nd road with 2 lanes at 30mph has a higher bandwidth despite the slower mph (latency).
Not sure how other algorithms scale with the increased bandwidth and increased latency of GDDR5X.
I would BET on this card mining SLOWER than a standard 1070 though - they went about it ALL WRONG for a "mining card", put the LOWER CAPABILITY G104 GPU with the INFERIOR ram.
GTX 1080 is an INFERIOR ETH mining card to the 1070, despite the MANY MORE CORES, precisely BECAUSE of the GDDR 5x issue.
Given the stats on it, this card better price at a good bit LESS than the 1070 to have a market at all, given the really STUPID design choices made on it.
I mean the 1080 isn't awful for mining. My 1080 with gddr5x is mining Eth at 27.9 Mh/s with only +120 on the core and +400 on memory and 80% power limit. That's on par with a stock 1070, plus my rig is a gaming machine that simply mines in my spare time, so the gaming performance over a 1070 is for sure worth that hash drop. Oh and if I do like you do with a 1070 and push the memory offset out to +600 I net 28.4Mh/s but I'm all for preserving the longevity of my gpu...its on water and NEVER exceeds 45c.
ETH is a VERY BAD choice to mine on a 1080 - many other coins like ZEN and ZTC that are far more profitiably.
Your hashrate on a 1080 is also no better than a RX 470/480/570/580 can manage, which are all SUB-$300 cards even with current STILL GOUGE PRICING on AMD mid-and-upper range GPUs.
Same issue but less so on the 1070, which costs less than the 1080 AND has higher hashrate on ETH but still costs quite a bit more than the "almost same performance" AMD Polaris options.
For gaming, the 1080 is the second-best "reasonable price" choice currently availble - the Pascal Titans and the Titan V are also better but not reasonably priced for gaming cards, which leaves the 1080 ti.
