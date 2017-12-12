Inno3D Announces P104-100 Crypto Mining Accelerator

Inno3D announced a new graphics accelerator card designed specifically for cryptocurrency mining.

The Inno3D P104-100 is a Pascal-based GPU that resembles a mix of a GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 with its specifications. The P104 features 1,920 CUDA cores (the same amount as the GTX 1070) with a base clock of 1,607MHz (the same as the GTX 1080). The memory backend also leans more towards a GTX 1080, but with half the VRAM; it features 4GB of 256-bit GDDR5X memory clocked at 11Gb/s (newer GTX 1080s feature the 11Gb/s memory clock).

The higher memory bandwidth of GDDR5X will assuredly give the P104-100 better hash rates than a GTX 1070 with the same CUDA core count. Speaking of hash rates, Inno3D claimed that the P104-100 could mine ETH at 35MH/s, ZEC at 470 Sol/s, and XMR at 660H/s, give or take about 5%.

The Inno3D P104-100 also features the company’s TWIN X2 cooling shroud, which sports two fans that cool an aluminum heatsink attached to the GPU. The card is devoid of any display outputs (because it’s an accelerator), and it draws 180W of juice (which is the same amount of power required by the GTX 1080) using a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Pricing and availability of the Inno3D P104-100 Crypto-Mining Accelerator is currently unknown, but the company stated it would disclose both at the end of the month.