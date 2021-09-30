Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake Packaging Looks Pretty Nice

An anonymous tipper has sent VideoCardz renders of what could be the packaging for Intel's looming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. It’s not a drastic redesign but the new packaging looks pleasing to the eyes.

The Core i9-12900K, which will be the flagship of the Alder Lake lineup, will likely be the only SKU that sports a special packaging. The new box still features different tones of blue to stay within Intel’s theme. The biggest novelty with the design is sides that emulate a window-like view into the packaging. One side of the box shows a partial picture of a wafer.

The other K-series chips will arrive in standad boxes that lack any sort of eye candy. The dimensions of the packaging insinuate that Intel will not include a stock cooler for the unlocked Alder Lake processors.

Image 1 of 3 Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Packaging (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 3 Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Packaging (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 3 Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Packaging (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Curiously, VideoCardz didn’t receive a render for the Core i3 models. Therefore, Intel may forsake the Core i3 this generation or perhaps the lower end SKUs may arrive later on. There are already a bunch of Alder Lake combinations thanks to the hybrid design and potentially not leaving any room for a Core i3 chip. A couple of U.S. retailers have already shared their pricing for the Alder Lake stack, and neither of the stores remotely mentioned any Core i3 SKUs.

As far as Intel goes, the chipmaker only committed to a Fall 2021 launch for Alder Lake. However, the hardware circles have been speculating that Intel may announce the hybrid desktop chips at its upcoming Inte Innovation event. Early rumors on the Internet claim that Alder Lake will hit the market on November 19. Subsequently, MSI announced that AIO owners can apply for LGA1700 mounting kits starting November 4, adding another potential date for availability.