Upcoming Core i9-12900K Takes on Core i9-11900k, Ryzen 9 5900X in New Benchmarks

Over the weekend, SiSoftware compiled a small performance preview of Intel's Core i9-12900K Alder Lake processor-based benchmark submissions to its database. The company eventually took down the preview, but not before hardware detective Tum_Apisak managed to take a screenshot of the entire blog post.

Alder Lake is Intel's first heterogeneous desktop platform, which combines high-performance Golden Cove cores and power-efficient Gracemont cores in the same package. Therefore, the operating system's scheduler has the important job of assigning the appropriate core to a given workload. This is where Microsoft's Windows 11 with its improved scheduler comes in. But SiSoftware has already made the necessary changes to the company's Sandra software to support hybrid processors, such as Alder Lake. Therefore, users can properly test Alder Lake outside of Windows 11.

That said, SiSoftware didn't provide the complete specifications of the test systems. There weren't many benchmark results for the Core i9-12900K, so it's too early tp draw any conclusions. More importantly, the company admitted that there is still much optimization work to be done in order to fully exploit Alder Lake's computing potential. Therefore, we recommend you take the following results with a pinch or two of salt.

Intel Core i9-12900K Benchmarks

SiSoftware pitched the Core i9-12900K against Intel's own Core i9-11900K (Rocket Lake) and Core i9-10900K (Comet Lake) chips and AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X (Vermeer) Zen 3 part. The tested workloads include SIMD performance, cryptography, plus scientific and financial analysis performance. SiSoftware also provided a detailed comparison below the charts, with commentary on the results.

Image 1 of 4 Intel Core i9-12900K Benchmarks (Image credit: SiSoftware) Image 2 of 4 Intel Core i9-12900K Benchmarks (Image credit: SiSoftware) Image 3 of 4 Intel Core i9-12900K Benchmarks (Image credit: SiSoftware) Image 4 of 4 Intel Core i9-12900K Benchmarks (Image credit: SiSoftware)

The overall takeaway from SiSoftware's summary is that the Core i9-12900K isn't a lot faster than the Core i9-11900K. The Alder Lake chip did manage to pull a few victories over the Ryzen 9 5900X, but the margins were small. The Ryzen 9 5900X, on the other hand, outperformed the Core i9-12900K by a significant margin in the majority of the workloads.

SiSoftware's results revealed that Alder Lake's performance in heavy-compute SIMD tests is in the same realm as Rocket Lake. In some instances, Alder Lake offered up to 10% higher performance. And according to SiSoftware, Alder Lake is around 50% faster than Rocket Lake in AVX2 workloads. In non-SIMD tests, however, Alder Lake is between 25% to 50% faster than Rocket Lake. This, at least, means that Alder Lake is competitive in comparison to Zen 3.

Intel will announce Alder Lake later this fall. A previous rumor pointed to a November 19 launch. MSI will offer an Alder Lake mounting upgrade for its CPU coolers starting on November 4, leading to speculation that the hybrid chips may launch earlier than was previously thought.