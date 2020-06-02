Intel Discontinues All 8th-Gen Coffee Lake-S CPUs Up To 8700K

Intel outed a handful of Product Change Notifications (PCN), each detailing a series of Coffee Lake-S processors set to be discontinued. The lists add up to all the 8th-Gen Coffee Lake-S chips spanning from the Celerons up to the once-almighty Core i7-8700K, Xeons not included. The full list below:
- Intel® Celeron® G4900 Processor
- Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900T
- Boxed Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900
- Boxed Intel® Celeron® Processor G4920
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8300 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8350K Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8500 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8600 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8600K Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8700 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8700K Processor
- Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400 Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400 Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400T Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500 Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500T Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600 Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600F Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600T Processor
- Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600 Processor
- Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600F Processor
- Intel® Celeron® Processor G4920
- Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i3-8100B Processor
- Intel® Core™ i3-8100T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i3-8300 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i3-8300T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i3-8350K Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500B Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600K Processor
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i7-8700 Processor
- Intel® Core™ i7-8700T Processor
- Intel® Core™ i7-8700B Processor
- Intel® Core™ i7-8700K Processor
You might see some SKU's above appear to be mentioned twice. That's because of the differentiation between boxed and tray chips. Boxed chips are aimed at the DIY market and (almost always) come with a CPU cooler included, whereas the tray chips come without any fancy packaging or cooler and are aimed at OEMs buying in bulk.
Next to the CPU discontinuances, Intel also discontinued a range of Compute Sticks and NUCs with 8th-Gen chips inside.
The changes don't come as a surprise. By now, the 9th-Gen chips have long-replaced the 8th-Gen parts, and the latest 10th-Generation Comet Lake-S chips are now slowly entering the market.
Nevertheless, you can still expect to spot the discontinued chips on retailers shelves, e-tailers websites and eBay for quite some time. The discontinuation comprises no longer shipping the products into distribution, and any remaining inventory would naturally still need to be cleared out. Who knows, you could find yourself an 8700K for a nice price in the next few weeks, though that might be asking for a bit much with the current hardware shortages.