Intel Discontinues All 8th-Gen Coffee Lake-S CPUs Up To 8700K

Intel outed a handful of Product Change Notifications (PCN), each detailing a series of Coffee Lake-S processors set to be discontinued. The lists add up to all the 8th-Gen Coffee Lake-S chips spanning from the Celerons up to the once-almighty Core i7-8700K, Xeons not included. The full list below:

Intel® Celeron® G4900 Processor

Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900T

Boxed Intel® Celeron® Processor G4900

Boxed Intel® Celeron® Processor G4920

Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8300 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i3-8350K Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8500 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8600 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i5-8600K Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8086K Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8700 Processor

Boxed Intel® Core™ i7-8700K Processor

Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400 Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400 Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5400T Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500 Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500T Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600 Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600F Processor

Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600T Processor

Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5500 Processor

Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600 Processor

Boxed Intel® Pentium® Gold G5600F Processor

Intel® Celeron® Processor G4920

Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-8100B Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-8100T Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-8300 Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-8300T Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-8350K Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8400 Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8400T Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8500 Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8500B Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8500T Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8600 Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8600K Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-8600T Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-8700 Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-8700T Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-8700B Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-8700K Processor

You might see some SKU's above appear to be mentioned twice. That's because of the differentiation between boxed and tray chips. Boxed chips are aimed at the DIY market and (almost always) come with a CPU cooler included, whereas the tray chips come without any fancy packaging or cooler and are aimed at OEMs buying in bulk.

Next to the CPU discontinuances, Intel also discontinued a range of Compute Sticks and NUCs with 8th-Gen chips inside.

The changes don't come as a surprise. By now, the 9th-Gen chips have long-replaced the 8th-Gen parts, and the latest 10th-Generation Comet Lake-S chips are now slowly entering the market.

Nevertheless, you can still expect to spot the discontinued chips on retailers shelves, e-tailers websites and eBay for quite some time. The discontinuation comprises no longer shipping the products into distribution, and any remaining inventory would naturally still need to be cleared out. Who knows, you could find yourself an 8700K for a nice price in the next few weeks, though that might be asking for a bit much with the current hardware shortages.