Report: Intel Looking to Sell Connected Home Chip Division

Connected homes are on the chopping block.

Intel is reportedly looking to sell its connected home unit, which makes chips for home Internet devices like routers, Bloomberg reported this week. The story, which cites anonymous sources, says that the company has a financial adviser on hand and is searching for buyers.

The company declined to comment to Bloomberg, but the connected home division has annual sales of roughly $450 million, per the report. 

In July, Intel sold its 5G smartphone modem business to Apple in a $1 billion transaction, leaving competitors like Qualcomm with more influence in the sphere. Qualcomm and Broadcom are among those making chips for routers and modems.

It appears that Intel CEO Bob Swan is attempting to trim down parts of the business where it isn't as competitive as its semiconductor arm, which he has stated as a goal during his tenure.

  • wexir 27 November 2019 07:11
    that doesnt seem to be a good idea i think, on one side it will allow for more budget to be redirected to r&d for new cpus but from other side it will cut down on their side project based revenue so if they keep failing big times they might even go into financial problems.
