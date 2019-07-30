Intel Tiger Lake Leak: 10nm CPU Benched at UserBenchmark

What appears to be a quad-core Tiger Lake (TGL) 10nm processor has been discovered in the UserBenchmark database, marking the upcoming CPU's first big leak.

(Image credit: Intel)

The discovery was made by a reputable hardware leaker known on Twitter as KOMACHI_ENSAKA. However, It's important to approach all leaked processor benchmarks with caution. It's also worth noting that UserBenchmark doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to scoring.

Announced at Intel's 2019 Investor Meeting in May, Tiger Lake processors are the successors to the Intel's Ice Lake (ICL) chips, which still haven't seen the light of day. The Tiger Lake family of processors will be produced on Intel's 10nm process node and will most likely come wielding the forthcoming Willow Cove core architecture and Xe graphics. Ice Lake will reportedly employ the Gen11 (Generation 11) graphics processing unit, while Tiger Lake will utilize Gen12.

According to the UserBenchmark entry, we're looking at a Y-series chip, so this is essentially an ultra-low-powered Tiger Lake part designed for very compact and svelte devices, such as 2-in-1s or Ultrabooks. The presence of the Gen12 LP (low-powered) graphics engine and the use of LPDDR4x memory support this theory.

(Image credit: UserBenchmark)

The unknown Tiger Lake Y (TGL-Y) processor reportedly features four cores and eight threads, runs with a 1.2 GHz base clock and has a 2.9 GHz average boost clock. At first glance, the operating clocks might look disappointing. However, this is pretty early silicon, so there might still be room for improvement. Additionally, UserBenchmark notes that the Tiger Lake chip was throttled at 83%, so the real boost clock could be significantly higher.

When pitched against the i7-8559U quad-core Coffee Lake processor, the Tiger Lake Y chip seemingly performs just 4%, 2% and 8% slower in single-core, quad-core and multi-core workloads, respectively. When it comes to the competition, the Tiger Lake processor is allegedly up to 24% and 26% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU in the single-core and quad-core tests, respectively. It only falls behind the Ryzen 7 3750H in the mult-core test by 1%.

Reports have claimed that that Tiger Lake will be bound to Y-and U-series chips maxed at four cores.