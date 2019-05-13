ThinkReality Puts Lenovo Into Business AR

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo today announced its first AR headset, the ThinkReality A6, as the first of a new line of products that use AR in the enterprise market.

The A6 is powered by the Intel Movidius chipset and waveguide optics from Lumus, and it’s attached by a cord to an Android Oreo-based compute box with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system on a chip that you wear on your belt.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo’s AR glasses weigh 0.8 pounds (380 grams) and have a 40-degree diagonal field of view. Each eye has a resolution of 1080p. It has a 13MP RGB camera and two fish-eye cameras.

Those specs make it slightly less powerful than Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, with a Snapdragon 850 and a roughly 52 degree field of view.

The A6 has gaze control and gesture recognition or can use a 3DoF controller. The headset works over Wi-Fi but not 4G or 5G. It has a built-in headphone jack as well as built-in speakers. Lenovo claims the whole headset lasts about 4 hours on a charge.

The ThinkReality A6 has no official price or release information for consumers, but businesses can consult with Lenovo for purchases.