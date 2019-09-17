Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Packs Six Thumb Macros

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech announced on Monday its new G604 Lightspeed, a wireless gaming mouse targeting battle royale, MMO and MOBA players.

The highlight feature of the G604 are the six thumb macros on its side, harking back to the original G602, which launched in 2013. These are targeted at those who need to map multiple in-game commands or gamers who also need macros for other tasks. Like the G602, the G604 features a right-handed design with a very spacious thumb grip on the left. There are also two macro keys on the left mouse button, as well as another two behind the scroll-wheel.

The mouse uses a metal hyper-scroll wheel, like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, which can toggle between endless and ratchet (friction with each tick) scrolling. The wheel can also be tilted to the left or right, bringing the total number of programmable controls to 15.

Like other high-end mice from Logitech's G line, the G604 uses Logitech’s Hero 16K optical sensor. It supports both the proprietary Lightspeed wireless protocol and regular Bluetooth, being able to toggle between both standards, as well as two separate machines, at the click of a button. The mouse runs off a single AA battery which Logitech claims can provide a massive 5.5 months of battery life on Bluetooth or 240 hours of non-stop gaming with Lightspeed.

The G604 is available for pre-order now for US $99.99 with a 2-year warranty and is expected to arrive this fall.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Specs