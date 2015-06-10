Logitech's K40 Wireless Touch Keyboard Designed For The Living Room

Like it or not, the PC is invading the average consumer's living room with a number of form factors ranging from your typical tower to "consoles" to PC solutions crammed into a stick. Couch surfing is becoming the norm, and consumers need an input solution that doesn't mean draping multiple cords across the floor. They need a wireless all-in-one device that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

That's where Logitech's new keyboard comes in. The company's main goal with the new K400 Plus keyboard is "comfort." The device has a slim design, measuring just 1 inch thick in the back, 14 inches across and 5.5 inches wide. The corners are also rounded, making the keyboard easy to use and safe enough for the kids.

What makes this keyboard great is that it has a built-in touchpad so that users aren't forced to pull out a spare mouse. Presumably, the drawback is that this peripheral cannot be used as intended if installed directly to an HDTV, as it requires the Logitech Options software for personalizing key and touchpad settings. The touchpad itself, measuring 3 x 2 inches, includes left- and right-click buttons.

The keyboard is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 10 (and later), Android 5.0 or later, and Google's Chrome OS. The keyboard wirelessly connects to these platforms by way of an extremely small receiver that fits into a USB port. The wireless range is 33 feet, making it an ideal keyboard solution for large rooms.

One of the hardware traits that makes this keyboard unique is that it has a second left-click button installed on the left side, allowing users to move the mouse cursor with their right hand and click on links with their left. There are also three media keys mounted above the touchpad, and the typical pre-configured hot keys crammed into the function keys.

Finally, the keyboard promises a battery lifespan of up to 18 months, but that's probably if users switch the keyboard off when it's not in use. The company's product page stated that the battery life will depend on environmental conditions, settings and actual use.

Overall, the Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 Plus looks to be an ideal solution for the living room, but it may also be a great device for the consumers who need portability. With wireless connectivity, an integrated touchpad and a slim design, the keyboard could be great for working on a laptop in the hotel room, or for controlling media in a business meeting.

Logitech's new keyboard is now on sale in North America for $39.99. The device will go on sale worldwide in July.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.