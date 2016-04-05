Trending

EVGA Debuts 8 New Low-Power Nvidia GTX 950 GPUs

EVGA revealed eight new Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 graphics cards, with four of them ditching the 6-pin connector usually required to keep the GPU adequately powered.

Part NumberBase/Boost Clock6-pin ConnectorDisplay Output
02G-P4-19581127 MHz/ 1317 MHzYesDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
02G-P4-19561127 MHz/ 1317 MHzYesDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I
02G-P4-19541025 MHz/ 1190 MHzYesDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
02G-P4-19521025 MHz/ 1190 MHzYesDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I
02G-P4-09581076 MHz/ 1253 MHzNoDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
02G-P4-09561076 MHz/ 1253 MHzNoDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I
02G-P4-09541025 MHz/ 1190 MHzNoDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I, DVI-D
02G-P4-09521025 MHz/ 1190 MHzNoDisplay Port, HDMI DVI-I

All of EVGA’s low-powered GTX 950s feature the same 768 CUDA cores, 2048 MB GDDR5 memory with a 6610 MHz effective memory clock, and a single ACX 2.0 cooling fan. Each card occupies dual PCI-e slots, and EVGA recommended using a power supply of 350 watts or greater.

Four of the models exclude the 6-pin PCIe power connector and subsequently have lower clock rates than the powered versions. Both non-powered and 6-pin-sporting versions of the card come in regular and SC (Super Clocked) editions, and each version offers a model that includes an extra display output option in the form of a DVI-D port.

For the low-power cards that don’t have a 6-pin power connector, the maximum base and boost clock frequencies (of the SC edition) are 1076 MHz and 1253 MHz, respectively. This isn’t much higher than the non-overclocked GTX 950 GPUs with a power connector, but when you consider that these cards are somehow performing within 51 MHz of similar models with 6-pin power cables you realize the value of what EVGA is doing: getting more with less.

If your budget HTPC or mobile LAN rig needs a low-powered GPU that can hang tough, EVGA seems to offer up some acceptable options, with or without 6-pin power connectors.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tibeardius 05 April 2016 17:27
    Ummm, 8? Isn't that pretty overkill? They aren't even that different. You'd think they could've done a low profile one or a single slot card to add some flavor.
  • logainofhades 05 April 2016 17:28
    Well, now Evga can claim it has the fastest graphics card that doesn't require a PCI-E connection. These would make for excellent budget ITX gaming rigs, paired with an i3 6100.
  • WildCard999 05 April 2016 17:45
    Surprised they didn't make a Hybrid version lol.
  • TechyInAZ 05 April 2016 17:45
    8 is a bit much, but it's better than having too little.

    Their 950s definantly take the cake for being the fastest cards without a power input. Finally a sucessor to the 750 ti.
  • nix27 05 April 2016 17:49
    Why would someone buy an underclocked 950 when the cost for 750ti is now significantly lower.
  • WildCard999 05 April 2016 17:53
    "EVGA revealed eight new Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 graphics cards, with four of them ditching the 6-pin connector usually required to keep the GPU adequately powered."

    Only two of the eight new cards don't require additional power from the PSU.
    02G-P4-0952
    02G-P4-0954
    Source: http://www.evga.com/Products/Product.aspx?pn=02G-P4-1952-KR
  • Math Geek 05 April 2016 17:54
    Well, now Evga can claim it has the fastest graphics card that doesn't require a PCI-E connection. These would make for excellent budget ITX gaming rigs, paired with an i3 6100.

    asus released a similar product over a month ago. have not seen them in stores yet but evga is not the first to do this. they were the first that tom's decided to report on but i did make a forum post about the release when it was announced by asus. :)

    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2998933/gtx-950-asus-runs-75w-pin-connector.html
  • Math Geek 05 April 2016 17:54
    still waiting to see what some benchmarks and such to see what they can do. i'm sure they will blow away the 750ti and become a viable upgrade to low powered prebuilt pc's
  • CBender 05 April 2016 17:59
    And here i was thinking that adding the 380x on the entire amd lineup was an overkill (legit card though).
  • logainofhades 05 April 2016 18:01
    17770960 said:
    Why would someone buy an underclocked 950 when the cost for 750ti is now significantly lower.

    The 950 is still quite a bit faster than a 750ti. They are not technically underclocked either. The lower clocked models are running just a hair over Nvidia reference model speeds.

    http://www.geforce.com/hardware/desktop-gpus/geforce-gtx-950/specifications
