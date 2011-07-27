Trending

This is McDonald's McGuide to Getting on McWi-Fi

Three steps for Big Mac users.

Are you looking for some free Wi-Fi? Your local café is a good bet, especially if it's a Starbucks. But if you're not the coffee type or maybe you're just in need of some McNuggets, then McDonald's "restaurants" now offers free Wi-Fi too.

While most people should know by now how to connect to free, commercial hotspots, McDonald's has made a quick startup guide for connecting to its Wi-Fi.

With all the different versions of Windows and some (unnecessary to tweak) settings, the Mac OS X instructions look downright straightforward and simple. More time for Apple users to enjoy their Big "Mac", I suppose.

