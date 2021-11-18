MediaTek and AMD Team Up on Wi-Fi 6E Chips for Next-Gen Ryzen PCs

MediaTek will be powering AMD's Wi-Fi 6E modules for upcoming Ryzen-based laptops and desktops, the companies announced today. The first to come will be the AMD RZ600 series Wi-Fi 6E modules, which will be based on MediaTek's Filogic 330P chipset.

In a press release, the companies claim that they have "developed and certified PCIe and USB interfaces for modern sleep states and power management," and that the company's own optimization and testing process will help laptop and desktop manufacturers save time in product development.





Wi-Fi Specs M.2 Slot AMD RZ616 Wi-Fi 6E module Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 M.2 2230 and 1216 160 MHz Wi-Fi Channels PHY rate up to 2.4 Gbps AMD RZ608 Wi-Fi 6E module Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 M.2 2230 80 MHz Wi-Fi Channels PHY rate up to 1.2 Gbps

There are two models in the series, the RX616, which is faster (with a phy rate up to 2.6 Gbps) and works with 160 MHz WiFi, which should support 6GHz spectrum; and the RZ608, which goes up to 1.2 Gbps and relies on 80MHz bandwidth. The Fliogic 330P chipset supports Wi-Fi 6 and 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The RZ616 will fit in M.2 2230 and very short M.2 1216 slots, while the RZ608 is meant solely for M.2 2230. MediaTek claims its power and low noise amplification technology helps manage power and allows for a small chip for "laptops of all sizes," though I've never seen a laptop too small for a Wi-Fi card.



Teaming up with MediaTek reduces AMD's reliance on Intel, which makes its own Wi-Fi modules (and also acquired Rivet Networks, which owns the Killer brand aimed at gaming laptops' wireless needs). Reports of the pairing started way back in September 2020.



In May, the CEO of Ayaneo, which is making a handheld gaming device based on the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U APU, blew the RZ608's cover. CEO Arthur Zhang stated "[t]he RZ608 announced today has never been revealed on the Internet, so many of you don't believe it." He also included details including the correct versions of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E and the M.2 22330 module size.



AnandTech later reported that the RZ608 is actually a rebranded MediaTek MT7921K module with an AMD logo on it. It's unclear if the RZ616 had more input from AMD.



The new chips should debut in Ryzen laptops and desktops in 2022.