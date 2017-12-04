Capcom Announces 'Mega Man 11,' Coming Late 2018

Capcom celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Mega Man franchise with a livestream that featured a plethora of news regarding the longtime series. In addition to Mega Man 11 coming next year, the company announced a collection of the Mega Man X games, which is also coming to current platforms in 2018.

The latest entry in the series comes seven years after the release of Mega Man 10, which was available for the Wii, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. Mega Man 11 will be available on current consoles as well as the PC. Yuji Ishihara, the game’s art director, will provide a new look for the latest title. Rather than sticking to the usual flat and pixelated 2D look, Mega Man 11 will add 3D visual elements to the side-scrolling game.

If you want to catch up on the Mega Man X series, you’re in luck. A new collection featuring all eight titles is coming next summer. The games introduced new gameplay mechanics to the series such as armor upgrades and wall-jumping.

Nintendo Switch owners will also get to play the previous numbered Mega Man titles in the spring. The company announced that the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be available on Nintendo’s latest platform along with support for new Amiibo figures. Capcom said that the first collection will also get an update that allows players to rewind gameplay if they make a mistake.

Capcom will have more news on its upcoming projects, including Mega Man 11, throughout 2018. With current and existing collections coming to modern platforms, fans will have more than enough franchise content to keep them busy until the new game comes out at the end of 2018.