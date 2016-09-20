Trending

The Mionix Naos QG Mouse And Your Telltale Heart

The gaming community is as eccentric as it is demanding, which is why the Mionix Naos QG gaming mouse exists. The device not only scoots, clicks, and scrolls; it also collects your biometric and “movement” data as you play, overlaying your game with that information.

If you’re the type of person that rolls your eyes at these sorts of “out there” products, you’re not alone, but make no mistake--enough gamers wanted this that Mionix built it. Indeed, the company said that it didn’t created the Naos QG on its own. It was “Developed in collaboration with Kickstarter and the Twitch streaming community.”

“By monitoring heart rate and activity in real time via multiple sensors, the Naos QG provides valuable, interesting and fun insights that create a richer user experience,” said Mionix in a press release.

Your Sweaty Palm: A Treasure Trove Of Information

The Naos QG appears to have an identical chassis to the existing Naos 7000, but there are two sensors on the palm rest, flanking the illuminated logo. One is a PixArt heart rate sensor, and the other is a galvanic skin response (GSR) sensor. The GSR sensor, basically, measures sweat secretion. Together, the sensors can produce data that shows your heart rate and your state of “arousal.”

The Mionix Hub software that ships with the mouse collects the sensor data and displays it via an in-game overlay, so you can see your own business right there on the screen. This also allows game streamers to show their biometric information to their viewers in real time.

It’s unclear exactly where this data is stored, on the mouse or on your PC (the Naos QG does have 128KB of onboard storage), but in any case, it is saved somewhere and in a way that allows you to share it via social media. If you’re into self-analytics, you can view the data, too. "This makes it easy for users to analyze their behavior over time and identify patterns," said Mionix.

Via the Mionix Hub software, you can customize the Naos QG (to what extent, Mionix did not say), and there are APIs open to developers so they can add new applications or mods.

A Nicely Appointed Mouse, Too

Lost, perhaps, in the flash and bang of the biometric gadgetry is the fact that the Naos QG also happens to be a well-appointed mouse. It features the popular PixArt PM3360 optical sensor (up to 12,000DPI), seven programmable buttons, LED lighting, and five-step DPI.

Mionix mice have a lovely dark gray matte, soft-touch rubberized finish, and the Naos QG offers RGB options and effects for its two lighting zones.

Aside from the sensor and biometrics, the Naos QG is essentially identical to the original Naos 7000 (which has a PixArt PMW3310 optical sensor that offers up to 7,000DPI).

The Naos QG is quite heavy, at a whopping (for a mouse) 152g. For those more keen on lighter-weight (90-110g or so) gaming mice, you may want to look elsewhere.

Not For Everyone

The Naos QG’s biometric capabilities are not for everyone, and their inclusion comes with a huge price markup: The Naos 7000 costs $70, whereas the QG rings up for $130.

But, obviously, there is a large-enough segment of the gamer population that wants this. If you are one of those people, you can preorder a Naos QG from Mionix’ site now. Worldwide availability is slated for “October 2016.”

Mionix Naos QG
SensorPixArt PM3360 optical
DPIUp to 12,000DPI
Polling Rate1,000Hz / 1ms
MCU32-bit ARM, 32MHz
Onboard Storage128KB
AmbidextrousNo, right-handed
Switches-L/R click: Omron, 20 million clicks-Side buttons/DPI/wheel: TTC
Lighting-Two color zones, two LEDs-RGB-Lighting effects
Buttons7 programmable
SoftwareMionix Hub
Cable2m braided, USB 2.0 (gold-plated)
Weight152g
Misc.-Heart rate sensor: PixArt PAH8001EI-2G, up to 3,000FPS, 6.8MHz-GSR sensor: TiN-coated copper electrodes-PTFE feet-5-step DPI -Angle snapping-Angle tuning
AvailabilityOctober 2016
Price$130
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Patrick_Bateman 20 September 2016 19:38
    Wow, this mouse is extremely expensive. I can see why there would be demand for a product like this. Unfortunately, I think Mionix went a little too high on the price. I am sure that someone out there would love a mouse like this, but maybe they would love it more if it was in the 2 figure range, not 3.
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 September 2016 10:47
    There'd be little reason for Mionix to develop and release this mouse unless the eula for it's software gives them permission to collect and sell the results of the gathered behavioral data. Kind of like Common Core's notorious (and Orwellian) student datamining program, except marketed to Mionix' unwitting customers.

    If so, this mouse's software, especially if working with other typical background programs already in place, could prove to be among the most invasive software ever distributed in a mouse by a mouse manufacturer.
  • anbello262 21 September 2016 15:45
    This sounds like an extremely great idea for the future. Imagine a game that changes it's behaviour based on your current state. If you're scared, you run faster but more monsters appear, for example. Or if you're too calm, the game changes its approach and tries to scare you in some other way. (Horror games are the easiest to think)
