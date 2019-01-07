MSI Introduces PS63 Modern Laptop

MSI might be best known for gaming, but the Taiwanese OEM also wants to be the choice of professional photo editors, video editors, designers and animators. the company brought Discovery Channel representatives to CES to help it launch the P63 Modern laptop, a series designed for creative professionals.

As far as a modern laptop goes, MSI's P63 "Modern" certainly delivers the goods. MSI's new 15.6" laptop comes with up to an eighth-generation Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU that comes with 4GB of GDDR5. The laptop comes with a compact power adapter that the company claims is 38% smaller than a standard adapter.

MSI pairs the GTX 1050 Max-Q with a 15.6-inch IPS-level FHD panel with thin 5.6mm bezels. The laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor, support for 802.11 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, measures 15.9mm thick, and weighs in at 1.65kg. Sound comes courtesy of two 2W speakers.

You can outfit the laptop with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 (spread across two slots) and two storage devices (one M.2 NVMe and one M.2 SATA).

MSI claims the laptop packs up to 16 hours of battery life and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for phone charging. The company also uses its Cooler Boost 3 technology to reduce temperatures, and thus noise, during operation.

MSI also offers the PS65 Prestige, which comes with a 4K HDR panel. MSI did not announce pricing or availability at the event.