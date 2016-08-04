MSI Launches Four AMD RX 470 'Gaming' Graphics Cards

MSI usually makes its own custom variants of graphics cards when they come out, and such is the case with the new Radeon RX 470. For this round, however, MSI isn’t building just one or two cards, but rather four variants. These include the Gaming and Gaming X versions, which each arrive in both 4 GB and 8 GB flavors.

The “X” in the name of two of the cards denotes that they have higher clock speeds, and these models boost up to 1254 MHz. The non-X variants run up to 1230 MHz, whereas the reference specification is 1206 MHz, so both still have a small overclock. MSI Clocked the memory on the Gaming X cards at an effective data rate of 6700 Gbps, whereas the non-X variants carry reference 6600 Gbps GDDR5 memory.

The new cards pack the TwinFrozr VI coolers, which have dense aluminum fin stacks with heatpipes up to 8 mm thick and a pair of Torx 2.0 fans that don’t spin when the GPU is operating below 60 °C. Additionally, all of the models come with RGB lighting.

MSI did not specify pricing for its RX 470 Gaming cards, but it did note that they‘d be on shelves before the end of the month.