AMD's Latest Radeon Driver is 13% Faster in Diablo II: Resurrected

Update 9/21/21 12:20pm PT: Clarified Windows 11 support details. Amended text follows:

AMD's Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.9.2 just hit the streets, packing support for three new titles: World War Z: Aftermath, Diablo II: Resurrected, and New World. It also has four new bug fixes.

Besides support for New World and World War Z: Aftermath, AMD notes that Diablo II: Resurrected received a 13% performance boost at 4k Very High settings using an RX 6700 XT GPU with this new driver update, when compared to the previous 21.9.1 Adrenalin drivers. AMD does not mention if other Radeon GPUs saw the same performance enhancements, but we would guess some sort of FPS boost will be visible since GPU driver optimizations normally apply to entire GPU architectures.

AMD's new drivers support Windows 11 Insider builds, as the full Windows 11 drivers won't arrive until the official launch. The latest driver has several known issues, but those are to be expected as GPU makers work through the kinks to deliver full Windows 11 support. You can find additional details listed below.

Bug Fixes



For this release, AMD patched the following four bugs:

In Radeon Software, the CPU Additional Metrics section within the Performance tab may be missing for some users.

Some users may receive a compatibility error message when they attempt to load a previously saved tuning profile.

While playing Hitman 3 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT, users may experience an issue where water along the shores becomes missing.

The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card.

Known Issues