Microsoft Drops 'Series X' From the Next-Gen Xbox's Name

Microsoft finally revealed its next-generation console at the 2019 Game Awards on December 12. The device was revealed as the Xbox Series X, but yesterday, Business Insider reported that Microsoft actually plans to call its next-gen console "Xbox."
So does that mean there won't be a device called the Xbox Series X? No. It turns out that there will be a specific version of the upcoming Xbox called "Xbox Series X."
"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," a Microsoft rep told Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X. ... Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."
Microsoft wasn't ready to reveal any of those additional consoles, so it simply led with the Xbox Series X. But now we know there could be an Xbox Series Y, Z or "... of Unfortunate Events."
The point is that this current generation's mix-up, whereby the Xbox One was followed by the very different Xbox One S and Xbox One X, won't be repeated.
Microsoft, you're marketing committee used to work on the USB Forum didn't they?
XBox
XBox 360
XBox 1
XBox 1S
XBox 1 X
XBox Series X...NO wait it is the XBox...
Make a freaking naming convention that makes sense. You know a Xbox G4 (for Gen 4) or something
So they aren't actually dropping Series X, they are adding another tier that is just called Xbox, making "Series X" essentially the "pro" version?
If I understand correctly, the major hardware names for Xbox in chronological order are as follows:
Xbox (which was often called Xbox1 online to differentiate it from the Xbox 360, until the Xbox One was announced)
Xbox 360 (the 360)
Xbox One (XBONE)
Xbox One S (XBONES)
Xbox One X (XBOX, or XBONEX if you want people to have any idea what you're talking about)
Xbox
Xbox Series X (probably same time as Xbox)
The headline implied Microsoft was aware how bad their branding was and decided to make it better based on backlash... but it sounds like they made no change and it's worse than we originally thought.
I don't know what AI algorithm or non-English speaker is naming these things, but Microsoft seriously needs to cut it out if they want a general audience to figure out that they're releasing a new console next year.
Microsoft never said that they would change the series name with generations. That is just an assumption/possible interpretation on what they said - and not a likely one IMO. my interpretation is that they will have an "Xbox" and a more expensive "Xbox Series X" on the shelf side by side similar to their previous Xbox 360 core/elite split and the Xbox One S/ One X split.
Even if they were going to name future generations with the "series - letter" scheme, starting out with Series X is still a particularly bad idea considering there already is an Xbox-X in the current gen.
All I'm saying is that I knew -multiple- people who thought a Wii U was a tablet controller add-on for the Wii and not a new console. I believe that was a significant factor for the Wii U's mass-market failure (and obviously it failed with gamers for other reasons). This Xbox naming scheme is significantly worse than "Wii U", because at least Nintendo didn't have 2 other consoles names Wii U...
Shall we start brainstorming what we will really call the new Xbox so people know which one we're referring to? Xbox 2020? neXbox? Xbox S-X? XSe.X? Xbox 4? xBox 4-20x?
Xbox 4k?
kid: "I don't blame you, but F MS.."
Yes and no. While it is the same hardware they could have enough differences and write the OS specific to just that hardware. Consoles are still very different from PCs in that their OS is a more closed down and specific written OS. While the XB1 does use a Windows 10 kernel it is still heavily modified and tailored for the specific hardware they are using. I doubt they will move from AMD for hardware for a long while.
Either way I think the name is nothing to be concerned with and being able to keep owned games is a major step forward.