Noctua Announces Its Next Generation 120mm A-Series Fan (Updated)

Update June 3, 2017, 10:07 am PT. This article has been updated to add a video demonstration (embedded further below) of the A-Series fan in action, going up against two NF-F12 fans during Computex.



After five long years in development, Noctua announced its next-generation 120mm A-series fan at Computex 2017.



These new fans feature impellers made from a liquid crystal polymer (LCP) commonly used in high-end medical and military applications such as combat helmets, bulletproof vests, and other types of body armor. According to the company, LCPs make up a family of thermoplastics with a unique set of properties that, unlike ABS or nylon, perform very well in harsh environments due to its high tensile strength, stiffness, and rigidity.

This is important because the Noctua 120mm A-series fan has an extremely tight 0.5mm tip clearance that calls for stricter tolerances, minimal fan vibration, and little to no fan creep due to centrifugal forces.



Noctua has a live demo at Computex where it claims two NF-F12 fans on a NH-U12S cooler are actually outperformed by a single new A-series fan.

Although the new A-series fan is being announced at Computex, availability is currently set for September 2017, with an estimated street price of $30.