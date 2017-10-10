Nokia Won’t Be Making Any New OZO Cameras

Nokia announced that it is refocusing Nokia Technologies to maximize its investment in digital health technology. As a result, the company will not be developing a new version of its stereoscopic OZO camera.

When Nokia Technologies introduced the OZO stereoscopic camera in July 2015, it seemed inevitable that the camera would play a big role in shaping the landscape of professional immersive video content. The OZO camera offers eight 4K sensors and eight corresponding wide field of view cameras. Each camera sensor in the OZO is accompanied by an omnidirectional audio sensor, which enables it to capture volumetric sound along with the 180-degree stereoscopic video.

Nokia was the first to market with a solution that could offer high-quality captures for the professional market with a single device. Nokia released the OZO in early 2016, but it would seem the company’s executive team had higher than realistic expectations for the VR market. Nokia announced that it would no longer be investing in the OZO brand. The company halted development of future models of the camera in favor of further investment into digital health technology.

Last year, Nokia revealed its intention to buy digital health company Withings to bolster its digital health business. Now that the acquisition is complete, Nokia phased out the Withings brand name and is ready to double down on its new brand image.

"Nokia Technologies is at a point where, with the right focus and investments, we can meaningfully grow our footprint in the digital health market, and we must seize that opportunity," said Gregory Lee, president of Nokia Technologies. "While necessary, the changes will also affect our employees, and as a responsible company we are committed to providing the needed support to those affected."

Nokia said the change in direction could affect the jobs of up to 310 of the 1,090 people employed by Nokia Technologies.

Nokia is halting further development of OZO VR cameras, but the company said it intends to maintain its commitments to existing customers. Nokia said that it would also focus on licensing its existing VR technologies to interested companies.