Nvidia's GeForce Page Counts Down To Potential GTX 1080 Ti Reveal At GDC

Expect some big news from Nvidia next week at GDC: The company’s GeForce site now features a countdown timer that ends on February 28, and the teaser is a little bit less than subtle.

Along with the countdown, the page calls the announcement “Ultimate GeForce” and states that “IT’S ALMOST TIME.” However, the letters "T" and "I" in "TIME" are in bold, giving the impression that the company will unveil the long-rumored GTX 1080 Ti. However, the company might have more to reveal than just the new card. Nvidia’s nighttime event, which starts at 6:30 pm PST, also happens to take place on the same day AMD's hosting its Capsaicin livestream, which starts at 10:30 am PST. With AMD’s Vega GPU launch scheduled for Q2 later this year, we’re bound to hear more about it at the show.

Then again, we could be wrong about Nvidia's teaser. The bold TI might not mean a new GPU at all. It could be telling us that Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang won’t headline the event, but rather rapper extraordinaire T.I. will host the evening festivities. We'll find out when the event starts next week.

Until then, place your bets on what both companies will have to show at the annual conference.

  • tamalero 23 February 2017 20:44
    I wonder if the announcement of Ryzen scared them. I wonder if they are wary of the performance projected for VEGA.
  • ohim 23 February 2017 21:17
    It has nothing to do with Ryzen ... Tamalero ... they are anticipating VEGA and why not steal some more market share till then.
  • Jeff Fx 23 February 2017 21:34
    We've expected a Ti for a while now. I talked myself out of getting a Titan X, but would like to swap in a 1080Ti to replace the GTX 1080 in my VR PC. I expect they'll sell pretty well to VR users looking for the best possible image.

    Yes I know a GTX 1080 + a 1080Ti will cost as much as the Titan X, but I can use that GTX in a flat-screen gaming machine.
  • Matt1685 23 February 2017 22:25
    @Tamalero Why in the world would Ryzen scare NVIDIA? NVIDIA doesn't sell CPUs. Why does NVIDIA need to be scared to release a GPU? NVIDIA has been holding back on the 1080 Ti for months until Vega was ready to come along. The 980 Ti came out 3 months after the Maxwell Titan X. It'll be 7 months between the Pascal Titan X and the 1080 Ti and that has mostly to do with the delay of Vega.

    You AMD fanboys...
  • mavikt 23 February 2017 22:41
    Oh man, when I read "...extraordinaire T.I....", I read it like E.T, extraterrestrial, and immediately thought Steve Balmer was going to fire up the masses!
    After realizing my mistake I feel dissapointed!
  • ledhead11 23 February 2017 23:58
    Hoping its good. I wanna put one in my 2600k rig.
  • derekullo 24 February 2017 02:19
    Time tick down 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 ,0.

    An image of a magnificent graphics card appears.

    Except it appears to be being held by some one.

    As the camera zooms back our worst fears were verified.

    Nvidia cgi'd a graphics card into a familiar figure's hands.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

    Starts playing as millions of nvidia fans start crying.
  • ttt_2017 24 February 2017 03:39
    19339560 said:
    @Tamalero Why in the world would Ryzen scare NVIDIA? NVIDIA doesn't sell CPUs. Why does NVIDIA need to be scared to release a GPU? NVIDIA has been holding back on the 1080 Ti for months until Vega was ready to come along. The 980 Ti came out 3 months after the Maxwell Titan X. It'll be 7 months between the Pascal Titan X and the 1080 Ti and that has mostly to do with the delay of Vega.

    You AMD fanboys...

    AMD released an 8 Cores / 16 threads CPU running at 3Ghz and Turbos at 3.7Ghz while using just 65watts ... similar CPU from Intel needs 140 watts ...

    yes Nvidia is VERY worried about the VEGA if it is power efficient !!!

  • Danilushka 24 February 2017 03:43
    While Ryzen is clearly aimed, not at Nvidia, but at Intel's foot-dragging on price reductions and innovation in CPUs, the message to Nvidia is pretty clear: you're next. Vegas Baby! So, contrary to what some say, Ryzen will influence Nvidia though indirectly. The Titan-X has been out of stock on Nvidia's site for weeks: that makes me think they do plan a release announcement at GDC on 1080ti and a Titian-Xti.
  • Terry Perry 24 February 2017 08:24
    And in 2-3 years it will be at the Bottom like the 780ti a 480 for 200$ beats my 970 i paid 350$. But i found a 970 for 250 now my SLI is just behind a 1080
