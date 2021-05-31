Watch Nvidia's Computex 2021 Keynote Live Here at 10pm PT

Nvidia's Senior Vice President of GeForce, Jeff Fisher, and the company's Head of Enterprise Computing, Manuvir Das, will deliver Nvidia's Computex 2021 keynote tonight on May 31, 2021, at 10pm PT. Dubbed "The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center," the event is expected to cover everything from gaming graphics cards to enterprise products.

Although Nvidia has kept a tight lid on details surrounding the keynote, there are strong rumors that the chipmaker might announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and/or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti tonight.

Surprisingly, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang will not make an appearance on this occasion. However, Fisher is one of the presenters, so we should get some GeForce-related content. Furthermore, Nvidia has already released a few teasers on Twitter with a glimpse of a Founders Edition graphics card. Therefore, we expect the company to reveal at least one of the two rumored Ampere SKUs.