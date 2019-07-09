Nvidia Simplifies Graphics Benchmarking With FrameView Capture Tool

(Image credit: Nvidia)

When it comes to analyzing your new graphics card's performance, an accurate frame rate capture tool really comes in handy. That's what Nvidia has is attempting to introduce with the new FrameView application announced today. Perhaps best of all, it's completely free to try.

The new tool, which seems like an enhanced version of PresentMon, is a feature-rich way to ensure your brand new GPU is working to the best of its ability. One standout feature is its ability to track power usage, one trick other similar utilities are devoid of, even the old, reliable FRAPS.

FrameView features support for DirectX 9, 10, 11 and 12, OpenGL, Vulkan and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications. The utility collects data and presents it in two different columns, with rendered frame rates on one side and displayed frame rates on the other.

It can capture date from all major APIs as well and basically any game you decide to throw at it. It's also meant to remain lightweight to lessen any potential impact on your GPU's performance while the benchmarking process takes place.

There is a downside to the utility. It's compatible with both AMD and Nvidia cards, but the power tracking isn't as accurate for AMD users, meaning that aspect may not be so useful to AMD fans.

"AMD’s GPU power consumption API reports a value in between chip power and board power, rather than the true values. So you'll have to contact AMD and ask them to provide accurate results from their API," Nvidia explained in its announcement.

Of course, that could change in the future given that FrameView is currently in beta. You can download it and try it for free here, with the expectation that it may get even better as time goes on. There's also a user guide to pore over if you have further questions about how it works, in addition to a power primer chock full of additional info, should you need it.