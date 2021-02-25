RTX 3060 Listings Flood U.S. Retailers, With Prices Up to $629

Only a few hours are left before the GeForce RTX 3060 goes up for purchase at retailers around the world. Given Nvidia's recent launch history, the mid-range Ampere graphics card's stock might be equally limited so legit customers will likely have to fend off cryptocurrency miners and scalpers once again.

If you haven't been following the GeForce RTX 3060, here's quick summary. Built with the GA106 silicon, the GeForce RTX 3060 comes equipped with 3,584 CUDA cores, 112 Tensor cores and 28 RT cores. The reference clock speeds include a 1,320 MHz base clock and 1,777 MHz boost clock, but the more expensive custom models will likely exceed those figures.

Designed to compete with the best graphics cards in its price band, the GeForce RTX 3060 has a generous 12GB of 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory at its disposal. With a 192-bit memory interface, the graphics card delivers a maximum memory bandwidth up to 360 GBps. While its real-world output remains to be seen, the GeForce RTX 3060 could offer performance that's between last generation's GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Pricing

Graphics Card Pricing Retailer PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Dual Fan $629.99 Best Buy PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Single Fan $624.99 Best Buy MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio 12G $539.99 Newegg Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Elite 12G $519.99 Newegg MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X 12G $519.99 Newegg Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 OC $519.99 Newegg MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 3X 12G OC $499.99 Newegg Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Vision OC $499.99 Newegg Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 $499.99 Newegg MSI Geforce RTX 3060 Ventus 3X 12G OC $499.99 Best Buy Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $489.99 Newegg Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC $479.99 Newegg Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle OC $459.99 Newegg Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge $399.99 Newegg EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming $399.99 Newegg EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming $389.99 Best Buy Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle $329.99 Newegg EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming $329.99 Newegg

Best Buy and Newegg are the first retailers to put up the GeForce RTX 3060. While Newegg has seemingly removed the pricing, hardware detective momomo_us took a screenshot of the original listings. Since the launch window is so close, the prices quoted should be the final pricing.

Thus far, PNY's GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Dual Fan and Single Fan are listed at Best Buy for $629.99 and $624.99, respectively. It's uncertain if there was a pricing error or Best Buy really intends to sell the PNY models for those ridiculous prices.

Don't expect to find the high-end models, such as the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio 12G, Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Elite 12G or Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 OC for anything less than $500 though. For comparison, you could end up paying up to 64.1% more than Nvidia's $329 MSRP. Of course, these premium models will come with all the bells and whistles.

Ultimately, budget buyers will find refuge in either Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle or EVGA's GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming. These two models are the only ones that retail for $329.99. EVGA hasn't activated the product pages for its GeForce RTX 3060 offerings yet. As far as the GeForce RTX 3060 Eagle goes, Gigabyte listed it with a 1,777 MHz boost clock so it's basically running within Nvidia's reference specification.