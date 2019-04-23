Nvidia Reveals GTX 1650, 1660 Ti for Laptops

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A whole slew of budget gaming laptops are on the way, with the launch of two new entry-level GPUs from Nvidia. The company announced the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 Ti for laptops today, the former of which will be in laptops priced as low as $799 in the U.S. Those PCs will be available starting today.

New laptops with the chips include the Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Zephyrus G, Dell G5, Gigabyte Aero 15, Lenovo Legion Y7000 and MSI GS65 Stealth.

Nvidia claims that the GTX 1660 Ti will perform up to 1.5 times as well on Wolfenstein II, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It’s also promising 100 frames per second in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Apex Legends. As of right now, there is no regular GTX 1660, as there is on desktop.



The GTX 1650 is, according to Nvidia, up to 1.7 times faster than the GTX 1050 playing the same games, and Nvidia said it can play those Battle Royale titles at 60 fps.

GTX 1660 Ti GTX 1650 CUDA Cores 1536 1024 Base Clock (MHz) 1140-1455 1020-1395 Boost Clock (MHz) 1335-1590 1245-1560 Total Graphics Power 60 - 80 W 35- 50 W Memory Speed 12 Gbps Up to 8 Gbps Standard Memory Config 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 Memory Interface Width 192-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 288 128

On a call with press, Nvidia suggested the 1660 Ti will be the new minimum for VR, which was typically the GTX 1060 last generation.



Laptops with 16-series GPUs will be eligible for extras in Fortnite, including 2000 V-Bucks, a rare “Reflex” outfit, rare “Pivot” glider, uncommon “Angular axe” pickaxe and “Response Unit” back bling.



We have not yet seen any laptops with these graphics cards in our labs, but when we do, we’ll be able to see just how powerful they are. Nvidia claims there will be as many as 80 designs.

Nvidia today also announced the GTX 1650 for desktops starting at $149.