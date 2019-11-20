Nvidia Super GPUs Reportedly Landing On Mobile Next Year

Nvidia Mobile Super Series (Image credit: Notebookcheck)

Notebookcheck reports that Nvidia will reportedly give its mobile GeForce RTX and GTX lineup the Super treatment. The Green Team is likely preparing the new mobile GeForce Super series to fend off AMD's existing RX 5500M and future RX 5700M and RX 5300M.

The mobile GeForce Super models are rumored to launch around March 2020, but you can probably expect a reveal before then, perhaps as soon as CES 2020. Notebookcheck's source provided a photograph of the purported mobile GeForce Super graphics cards. There's a long time between now and the rumored launch date so odds are that the preliminary specifications could change. For now, take the information with a pinch of salt.

Model Codename TGP (W) Max-Q TGP (W) Memory GeForce RTX 2080 Super N18E-G3R 150+ 80 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2080 N18E-G3 150 80 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2070 Super N18E-G2R 115 80 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2070 N18E-G2 115 80 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2060 Super N18E-G1R 115 80 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2060 N18E-G1 90 65 6GB GDDR6 GeForce GTX 1650 Super N18P-G62 50 35 4GB GDDR6 GeForce GTX 1650 N18E-G0 50 30 4GB GDDR5 ? N18P-G61 50 35 4GB GDDR6

Specifications for the mobile GeForce Super models are unconfirmed.

Notebookcheck believes that Nvidia will repeat what the chipmaker did with its desktop GeForce lineup. The GeForce RTX parts are likely getting CUDA core upgrades while the GeForce GTX models are getting their memory swapped to faster GDDR6.

According to the leaked slide, the Super variants will seemingly carry the "R" suffix in their codenames so it's pretty easy to decipher the potential models. It remains to be seen how the mobile GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super perform as they are evidently confined to the same thermal limits as their non-Super counterparts.

The mobile GeForce RTX 2060 Super will benefit the most from Nvidia's Super makeover. Thanks to the TGP (total graphics power) increase in both laptop and Max-Q formats, the graphics card should have more room to stretch its legs. Additionally, it looks like Nvidia might even upgrade its 6GB of GDDR6 memory up to 8GB.

At this moment, it's uncertain what the N18P-G61 will be. Notebookcheck seems to think that it's a new graphics card that's replacing the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (Ti).