Oculus Rolls Out Achievements On GearVR and Rift

Oculus announced that you can now track and share achievements in games for GearVR and Rift with its latest software update, allowing users to keep track of their game progress and share their glory with friends.

Achievements, for most games, are the special badges of honor many enthusiast gamers strive to attain. You earn them by simply playing the game, and in some cases, going out of your way to do things a certain way. Achievements are simply a nice way to gauge one’s ability, dedication, and progress in a given game or application.

Users that update their GearVR and Rift headsets will see achievements (for games that support them) apply retroactively. As they become available, you'll see a prompt to update privacy settings, allowing you to pick and choose which accomplishments, if any, you can share with your friends. You have complete control over what you want to share.

As the feature rolls out, games like Minecraft, Anshar Wars 2 and Hitman Go will see the achievements appear in Oculus Home, and more developers are adding the achievement system to their games. Now you can feel accomplished for everything you do with the GearVR and Rift.

  • killerchickens 14 September 2016 21:45
    I'm sick of trivial achievements, like you walked 10ft or killed 14 pigs. I like the ones you have to work for.
  • Thorfkin 14 September 2016 22:51
    That's not all they rolled out. Apparently they've implemented stricter hardware requirements. My brother's rift just suddenly stopped working after an update. He was pretty pissed. He tried to reinstall the software only to be informed his CPU didn't meet Oculus' requirements. It worked fine before. He's using a Phenom II CPU. Personally i think it's pretty shady. Oculus should NOT implement arbitrary software limitations.
  • Hydrotricithline 15 September 2016 16:52
    Pretty sure Oculus lost the game when Facebook got evolved with it. They either need to rebrand, or undercut the HTC at the moment. I'm thankful for their 'vr hype' they created but it's developing too costly and too 'the man' (artificial hardware req's imposed by software/drivers) Which is silly.. if yer system is underpowered.. let it run (like crap maybe) but unless it's missing some key instructions set, that's just either being lazy or stupid.
  • Jim90 15 September 2016 16:55
    I didn't realise that oculus prevents rift startup and/or has a persistent nag screen if the user's PC is below the minimum. That's pretty crap on their part...I thought they'd display an initial warning then allow you to at least try things out, after all, shouldn't the game developers allow you to turn down/off all eye candy? Does CryEngine or whatever not allow reduction down to wire-frame models?
  • wiyosaya 15 September 2016 18:02
    Before facebook got involved with Occulus, I would have considered a Rift. Now, however, with facebook's claws firmly implanted in the Rift, I will not consider one.
  • Jeff Fx 15 September 2016 18:47
    I've had enough of pretending that people are achieving anything while playing games unless they work in the QC department of a game developer. It's just ridiculous to pretend something you did in a game is an achievement.
  • Sakkura 16 September 2016 22:51
    It doesn't prevent startup. I run a CPU that's technically below the minimum specs (Ivy Bridge rather than Haswell), but it runs just fine.

    There's a nag message at the top of Oculus Home, but it's out of the way so it really isn't a big deal.

    As for reducing eye candy, that can only go so far, and only affects GPU load. If your CPU is too slow, it doesn't help.
