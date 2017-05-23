Celebrating One Year Of 'Overwatch'

Trending

Tomorrow, Bliizzard’s Overwatch will celebrate its one-year anniversary. In that time, new characters, events, and maps were introduced that kept players addicted round after round. Whether it’s fighting for supremacy against a rival team or escorting the payload, there’s something for everyone in Blizzard’s competitive first-person shooter. Starting today through June 12, you can celebrate the occasion with a new seasonal event called the Overwatch Anniversary.

During the event, you’ll be able to play on three new Arena-sized maps, which are designed for three-versus-three-player elimination matches. This includes the ancient ruins of the Necropolis, the abandoned homes in the Black Forest, and the picturesque fort of Castillo.

However, new maps aren't the only thing special to the event. As you play, you'll earn Anniversary boxes, which can give you new icons or sprays. These prized boxes can also give you legendary skins for some of your favorite characters such as D.Va, Tracer, Mei, or Pharah. You can also get new dance emotes so you can celebrate with your team before the match begins.

If you prefer, you can choose to buy the Anniversary Loot Boxes with real-world money, and it starts at $1.99 for two boxes all the way up to 50 boxes for $39.99. However, buying the boxes outright means that you can’t open them until the event is over.

NameOverwatch
TypeOnline, FPS
DeveloperBlizzard
PublisherBlizzard
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyBattle.netPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonGameStopBest BuyWalmart
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jsomiller44 23 May 2017 20:49
    Overwatch,,, a game I will never play.
  • picture_perfect 23 May 2017 21:14
    why
  • jsomiller44 23 May 2017 22:39
    It isn't a shooter. It isn't an RPG. It is mainly PVP. So I don't know it is a FPS MOBA without the creeping. I would go play TF2 if I wanted to play this kind of game.
  • TwoSpoons100 24 May 2017 00:32
    Mate, you are so missing out. I've been gaming since Castle Wolfenstein on my 286, and this has to be one of the best games i've ever played.
  • MrQwiq 24 May 2017 01:03
    I agree. Its a great game. feels a little like tf2 but faster game play. I own this on XB1 and plan on it for PC.
  • Malicex64 24 May 2017 10:43
    In what way can you "not open the boxes until the event is over"? This is simply an incorrect statement. You open them the second you buy them.
  • AgentLozen 24 May 2017 13:07
    Football. A sport I will never watch.

    It isn't Basketball. It isn't Hockey. It's mainly wrestling. So I don't know if it is a marathon Baseball without the pitching. I would go watch Water Polo if I wanted to watch this kind of sport.
  • quilciri 24 May 2017 13:23
    I chimed in just to crap on something that everyone else loves! I wonder if you think playing tf2 makes you "old school".

    and yeah, Malice. Unless this event is different than every other Overwatch event, you can open the loot boxes when you buy them.
  • dark_lord69 24 May 2017 13:41
    I would love to try it but I'm heading to the lake this weekend and don't think I'll be able to find the time to play.
  • derekullo 24 May 2017 17:00
    Playing TF2 just makes you old.

    Playing TF1 makes you eligible for retirement.

