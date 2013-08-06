Phanteks Introduces the PH-F140SP and PH-F140XP Premium Fans

Phantek has launched three new 140 mm cooling fans: the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED and PH-140XP, which aim to provide a "great upgrade option for users who want better airflow for their cases and radiators."
The three models feature nine blades with the company’s Maelström Vortex Booster (MVB) technology that are "precisely angled" to create a downdraft vortex that creates greater air passage and lower airflow turbulence across the surface of the blades for a "powerful yet silent downdraft airflow."
Also included are Phantek’s Updraft Floating Balance (UFB) bearings (composed by MOSS and SSC) for long lifespan and rotation stability, a brushless motor structure for lower operating noise, a modified PCBA for lower electromagnetic noise, and eight pre-installed anti-vibration rubber pads.
|Model
|Speed
|Max Airflow
|Acoustical Noise
|MTBF
|LED
|PH-F140SP
|1200 RPM
|82.1 CFM
|19 dBA
|150,000 hours
|None
|PH-F140SP_BK_LED
|1200 RPM
|82.1 CFM
|19 dBA
|150,000 hours
|Blue
|PH-F140XP
|600 – 1200 RPM
|40.9 – 85.19 CFM
|14.22 – 19 dBA
|150,000 hours
|None
Though pricing details have not been released for the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED or PH-F140XP, Phantek has confirmed that the cooling fans will be backed by a five year manufacturer warranty and include anti-vibration compensators and a 400 mm extension cable to help with cable management.
rear case fan. If these Phanteks fans had been available earlier, I would
have bought one of them instead since the CPU HS is a black Phanteks
PH-TC14PE with 3 white fans. The Noctua works very well, but the colour
is pretty grim.
I was going to say on the other hand that price is a factor aswell, but a
quick Google shows the PH-F140XP being around 15 UKP, which is quite
a lot less than the A15. Definitely a no-brainer IMO, asssuming these
new fans perform as claimed.
It's been a while since we've had a fan review. Tarun, how about a 120/140mm
fan round up?
Ian.