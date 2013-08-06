Phanteks Introduces the PH-F140SP and PH-F140XP Premium Fans

Phantek has launched three new 140 mm cooling fans: the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED and PH-140XP, which aim to provide a "great upgrade option for users who want better airflow for their cases and radiators."

The three models feature nine blades with the company’s Maelström Vortex Booster (MVB) technology that are "precisely angled" to create a downdraft vortex that creates greater air passage and lower airflow turbulence across the surface of the blades for a "powerful yet silent downdraft airflow."

Also included are Phantek’s Updraft Floating Balance (UFB) bearings (composed by MOSS and SSC) for long lifespan and rotation stability, a brushless motor structure for lower operating noise, a modified PCBA for lower electromagnetic noise, and eight pre-installed anti-vibration rubber pads.

Model Speed Max Airflow Acoustical Noise MTBF LED PH-F140SP 1200 RPM 82.1 CFM 19 dBA 150,000 hours None PH-F140SP_BK_LED 1200 RPM 82.1 CFM 19 dBA 150,000 hours Blue PH-F140XP 600 – 1200 RPM 40.9 – 85.19 CFM 14.22 – 19 dBA 150,000 hours None

Though pricing details have not been released for the PH-F140SP, PH-F140SP_BK_LED or PH-F140XP, Phantek has confirmed that the cooling fans will be backed by a five year manufacturer warranty and include anti-vibration compensators and a 400 mm extension cable to help with cable management.