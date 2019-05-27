Quake II RTX Will Be Free, Release June 6

Nvidia announces its Quake II RTX, a ray-traced and enhanced re-release of the original, available for free on June 6.
The news was delivered by Nvidia's senior vice president, Jeff Fisher, at the company's press conference at Computex 2019 in Taipei.
The game will feature a total of 3 single player levels, and owners of the original, will also get the full game and multiplayer access as well. Quake II RTX will be downloadable both from Steam and directly from Nvidia's website. The RTX title is being released in partnership with Bethesda.
The company also disclosed a bundle available with RTX graphics cards and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, along with a new trailer for Sword and Fairy 7.
I'm gonna get it for my 1050ti and laugh at it as it will play it at some 5FPS or something.
Don't think NVidia will allow us to active RTX since we do not have cards that meet the requirements. Which 1050ti do you have?
I have the EVGA GTX 950 FTW.
It's just a slightly OC otherwise normal MSI 1050ti.
It's a bit like what Half-Life: Source was to Half Life, though Quake II is far older at this point than half-Life was when its port was released.
Also, the headline is not really accurate saying "Quake II RTX will be free". You are getting a 3-level demo for free. Likely the same Quake II demo that's been available since the late 90s. You have to own a copy of the game if you want to play the whole thing. So, all you are really getting for free is the new renderer.
I suspect the main point is to provide source code to give developers an example of how they could incorporate RTX into their games, since the code for Quake II has been open-sourced for a number of years.