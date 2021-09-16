Crowdfunded Home Automation System Uses Raspberry Pi Compute Module

Crowdfunding pre-orders have begun for the Home Assistant Amber, a home automation system powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Currently 22% funded on Crowd Supply, the effort has 41 days left to run.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Home Assistant) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Home Assistant) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Nabu Casa / Crowd Supply) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Nabu Casa / Crowd Supply) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Nabu Casa / Crowd Supply)

The board, which houses gigabit ethernet (with a PoE option to cut down on cabling), a Zigbee 3.0/Matter module and an M.2 slot for either an SSD or an AI accelerator such as Google Coral, comes in a custom enclosure with a heatsink. It’s compatible with all variants of Compute Module, and supports booting from NVMe if on-board flash isn’t available. Two USB 2.0 ports are available, along with a Type-C port via a USB bridge.

The polycarbonate enclosure measures 123 x 123 x 36 mm (4.8 x 4.8 x 1.4 inches), and the device pulls a maximum of 9W under load, sinking as low as 1.5W when idle. It’s controlled via a smartphone app, with a Linux/Python-based OS on the board itself, and if funded aims to begin deliveries in May 2022.

Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment, you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.