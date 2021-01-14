YARH.IO Micro 2 Raspberry Pi Handheld Unveiled

Fans of the YARH.IO handheld we covered late last year should appreciate this new edition: the YAHR.IO Micro 2. Like its predecessor, it uses a Raspberry Pi and functions as a small, all-in-one computer that fits in the palm of your hand. This new edition is designed to use a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ as the main board.

The unit is totally portable and has everything you need to operate any basic OS on the Raspberry Pi including a battery, touchscreen, port access and a Bluetooth keyboard.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: YARH.IO) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: YARH.IO) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: YARH.IO) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: YARH.IO)

According to the devs, the system works well with Raspberry Pi OS and can even run Kali Linux for serious tools on the go. In order to fit the components inside the housing, the ethernet port was removed from the 3B+ while the double USB stack was replaced with single USB ports.

The screen is a Pimoroni Hyper Pixel IPS touchscreen spanning 4-inches across. The battery is a Fenix ARB-L18-3500U 3500mAh Li-ion USB rechargeable battery. An Arduino Pro Micro module is used to help moderate the battery voltage.

(Image credit: YARH.IO)

Check out more details on the YARH-IO Micro 2 at the official yarh.io website. Don't forget to explore our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations from the Pi community.