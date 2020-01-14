Razer Basilisk V2 Update Features New Sensor, Braided Cable

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer today announced the Basilisk V2 gaming, a new version of its customizable mouse. This version features a a Razer Focus+ optical sensor, the Razer Speedflex Cable and other upgrades meant to improve the mouse without losing its original character.

That means allowing consumers to easily customize their experience with the gaming mouse. The mouse features 11 programmable buttons, including customizable scroll wheel resistance. Those options should make it easy for people to fine-tune the Basilisk V2's performance with nothing but a few clicks in the Razer Synapse companion app.

The main upgrade Razer made to the Basilisk V2 was the addition of the Focus+ optical sensor it developed alongside Pixart. It's supposed to support up to 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. The sensor also offers "intelligent functions," like Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-off and Motion Sync, to help make sure that every movement is accurately represented in-game.

The Basilisk V2 features the new Razer Speedflex Cable, a lightweight, braided USB cable that's supposed to minimize drag. There are also 100% PTFE mouse feet for smoother movement. Those features should help offset the mouse's weight of 3.3 ounces (92g) excluding the cable and help enable prolonged gaming sessions that don't leave players feeling like they just did a workout.

Other notable aspects of the Basilisk V2 include Razer's Optical Mouse Switches, which are rated for 70 million clicks, and on-board storage for saving local profiles tailored to specific games.

Razer Synapse software users can also sync profiles across devices with the company's cloud-based service. Both the Razer logo and the scroll wheel feature RGB backlighting, of course, so the Basilisk V2 can shine.

Many of the upgrades Razer made to the Basilisk V2 are also available in the Razer DeathAdder V2 also announced today.

The Basilisk V2 is available now via Razer's online store and authorized retailers for $80 (90€).