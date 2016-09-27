Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming Mouse Boasts Co-Developed Omron Switches With 50M Click Lifetime

Razer’s Deathadder mouse lineup is in its tenth year, and its current model, the Deathadder Chroma, has been around for two. Now, the new Deathadder Elite gaming mouse joins the family.



According to Razer, the Deathadder Elite is the "world’s most accurate" mouse by dint of its 5G optical sensor. The company said it offers 99.4% accuracy, a statistic it generated via its own mechanical arm testing. The sensor has a native tracking speed of 450IPS and offers up to 16,000DPI. Razer will not disclose who makes the sensor, saying only that it was developed with an "undisclosed partner."



Continuing its trend of partnering with manufacturers on its peripherals' internal components, Razer worked with Omron to develop mouse switches for the left and right click buttons.



The company guaranteed up to a 50 million-click lifetime for the switches, which is 30 million more clicks than typical Omron switches promise. Razer pointed to a new silver alloy on the contact point and a copper alloy on the parts of the switch that move as key to boosting the click lifetime.



Razer also said that it "optimized" the click latency on the Deathadder Elite so that each click feels more distinct than on other mice. The company claimed that a typical 3-4ms click latency is too fast and can result in phantom clicks, but it did not offer any specifications regarding how the Deathadder Elite switches are tuned.



Razer Omron switch

The wired, right-handed Deathadder Elite also features a tactile scroll wheel, seven programmable buttons, and rubberized grips on both sides. It's fairly light for a gaming mouse, at 105g. As expected, it will also use Razer’s Chroma lighting software.



Pre-orders start today, and the device ships sometime in October. The new Deathadder Elite will cost $70.

Along with the Deathadder Elite, Razer announced the Gigantus mouse mat. True to its name, the sqaure mat measures a substantial 445 x 455mm. Razer designed the Gigantus to accommodate low-DPI gamers who have to mouse their mice longer distances. There will be three versions of the Gigantus, although it appears that they differ only in the type of logo on the upper right corner. Any of the three will cost $30.

