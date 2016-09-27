Trending

Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming Mouse Boasts Co-Developed Omron Switches With 50M Click Lifetime

By

Razer’s Deathadder mouse lineup is in its tenth year, and its current model, the Deathadder Chroma, has been around for two. Now, the new Deathadder Elite gaming mouse joins the family.

According to Razer, the Deathadder Elite is the "world’s most accurate" mouse by dint of its 5G optical sensor. The company said it offers 99.4% accuracy, a statistic it generated via its own mechanical arm testing. The sensor has a native tracking speed of 450IPS and offers up to 16,000DPI. Razer will not disclose who makes the sensor, saying only that it was developed with an "undisclosed partner."

Continuing its trend of partnering with manufacturers on its peripherals' internal components, Razer worked with Omron to develop mouse switches for the left and right click buttons. 

The company guaranteed up to a 50 million-click lifetime for the switches, which is 30 million more clicks than typical Omron switches promise. Razer pointed to a new silver alloy on the contact point and a copper alloy on the parts of the switch that move as key to boosting the click lifetime.

Razer also said that it "optimized" the click latency on the Deathadder Elite so that each click feels more distinct than on other mice. The company claimed that a typical 3-4ms click latency is too fast and can result in phantom clicks, but it did not offer any specifications regarding how the Deathadder Elite switches are tuned.

Razer Omron switch

The wired, right-handed Deathadder Elite also features a tactile scroll wheel, seven programmable buttons, and rubberized grips on both sides. It's fairly light for a gaming mouse, at 105g. As expected, it will also use Razer’s Chroma lighting software.

Pre-orders start today, and the device ships sometime in October. The new Deathadder Elite will cost $70.

Along with the Deathadder Elite, Razer announced the Gigantus mouse mat. True to its name, the sqaure mat measures a substantial 445 x 455mm. Razer designed the Gigantus to accommodate low-DPI gamers who have to mouse their mice longer distances. There will be three versions of the Gigantus, although it appears that they differ only in the type of logo on the upper right corner. Any of the three will cost $30.

Razer Deathadder Elite
Sensor5G optical sensor, up to 10,000 DPI
Acceleration450 IPS / 50g acceleration
AmbidextrousNo
Switches50 million clicks
Polling Rate1,000 Hz Ultrapolling
LightingRazer Chroma
ButtonsSeven "Hyperesponse" buttons
SoftwareRazer Synapse
Cable2.1 m (7 ft.) braided fiber USB cable
Approximate Size127 x 70 x 44mm (LxWxH)
Approximate Weight105g
Price$70
13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WFang 27 September 2016 15:37
    Since a significant failure component on mechanical switches is switch bounce and contact issues, why not use the mechanical parts only for tactile feedback purposes and use optical switch detection via a beam-break type detection instead?

    By the way, I STRONGLY recommend readers of this article to also read this Tom's article (eidted link to go to first page of the article):
    http://www.tomshardware.co.uk/hack-mouse-click-do-it-yourself,review-33501.html
    It is super informative and shows many circuit options for increasing your mouse button life waaaay beyond the normal for next to nothing in parts.. I even wonder if this was not part of the strategy, beyond "just" the contact surface and arm material?

    Add a few cents of parts, make some vague comment on switch response time and why its good that it is more than 3-4 ms... maybe they implemented some of these debounce techniques and preemptively comment on the button latency to get ahead of people claiming it is 'slow'?
    Reply
  • nirrtix 27 September 2016 16:45
    I have never had a mouse go out from amount of clicks... I have nad them go out from a dog eating my cord... to spilling a liquid on it... These mice I have owned and used for 5+ years gaming also.
    Reply
  • telebone 27 September 2016 21:03
    I could be wrong, but to me, saying your mouse sensor is the most accurate on the market without even doing the basic reveal of what sensor it is like selling cold medicine without an ingredients label. I'm also confused as to how they could say low-click latency is a bad thing, especially when people often aim to react the fastest in whatever games they play.

    I'll be sticking to mice with confirmed flawless sensors personally.
    Reply
  • Jay_29 27 September 2016 23:19
    I agree with Telebone. Razor is well known for gimmicks and marketing bs. I have far more trust in Logitech. If Razer really believe their products last, why not outdo Logitech with a 5 year warranty?
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 28 September 2016 14:34
    Hyperesponse Buttons?

    Lol.... I JUST CAN'T DO IT ANYMORE!
    Reply
  • scolaner 28 September 2016 15:23
    18654605 said:
    Since a significant failure component on mechanical switches is switch bounce and contact issues, why not use the mechanical parts only for tactile feedback purposes and use optical switch detection via a beam-break type detection instead?

    You're right, and that's exactly what's cooking on the keyboard side of things.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/optical-mechanical-keyboard-switch-popularity,32351.html
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/what-are-optical-keyboard-switches,32352.html
    Reply
  • 28 September 2016 16:46
    My last two mouses have been Deathadder (3.5G and Chroma ones). Well, they both now double click often on the left-click. The Chroma one, about two years in, and the 3.5G about four years in.

    I really love the feel and shape of the Deathadder, it's been by far the best I've ever had. But at $70 a pop, I just can't see myself going back to Razer again.
    Reply
  • floppyedonkey 28 September 2016 23:28
    Dell wired USB mice are the sh!t
    Reply
  • 29 September 2016 00:14
    18660867 said:
    Dell wired USB mice are the sh!t

    I almost wrote that. My dell wired mouse must be 10 years old, and still works. As good as the first day it was used, which isn't saying much. Poor feel, not sensitive. But it survives! I don't mind paying for quality, but the thing has to last more than a couple of years.
    Reply
  • 29 September 2016 00:14
    18660867 said:
    Dell wired USB mice are the sh!t

    I almost wrote that. My dell wired mouse must be 10 years old, and still works. As good as the first day it was used, which isn't saying much. Poor feel, not sensitive. But it survives! I don't mind paying for quality, but the thing has to last more than a couple of years.
    Reply