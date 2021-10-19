Razer’s New Seiren Mics Look Like Big Seiren Minis

Razer’s updating its desktop microphone lineup again this year, this time focusing on its higher-end devices now that the Razer Seiren Mini has the cheaper and more portable end of the spectrum covered. That means a new V2 model for the Razer Seiren X , which has been carrying the torch of the original Razer Seiren since it launched in 2019, plus a cheaper version of the Razer Seiren Elite called the Razer V2 Seiren Pro. Since our main complaint about the Elite when we reviewed it was its $200 MSRP, a price cut puts it in easy contention for the best gaming microphones .

Both of these microphones are less cylindrical than their predecessors, instead taking on the egg cup shape you’ll find on the Razer Seiren Mini and competitors like the Blue Yeti and Blue Yeti X . We also complained about the Razer Seiren Elite being a little cumbersome when we reviewed it, and it’s possible that this more modern design could help with that issue.

Razer Seiren V2 X (Image credit: Razer)

The new specs are what give these microphones their new V2 monikers, though. The Razer Seiren V2 X, for instance, still has a supercardioid pickup pattern (focused mostly in front of and a little behind the microphone) and a 25mm condenser mic but now has a 24 bit-rate frequency response. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro, meanwhile, also has a 24 bit-rate frequency response but maintains the Elite’s 20Hz frequency. It also uses a dynamic microphone, which makes it more resistant to distortion— great for live broadcasts.

Razer was hesitant to share other physical specs with us ahead of time (we’ll edit this article as more information becomes available), but both microphones also claim to have improved high pass filters to block out unwanted low frequencies plus improved analog gain limiters to prevent voice distortion. They also promise greater audio control and voice isolation.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro (Image credit: Razer)

Alongside the Razer Seiren Mini and speciality microphones like the Razer Seiren Emote , these microphones aim to allow Razer to satisfy almost all dedicated audio capture niches. The emote is a special case aimed specifically at streamers, while Razer suggests the Mini for beginners, the Pro for intermediate users and the X as a stepping stone in between those two skill levels. It’s odd to see Razer not claiming to have an expert microphone option yet, given that other premium gaming competitors like Elgato already have extreme high-end options like the Elgato Wave:3 .

Both the Razer Seiren V2 X and the Razer Seiren V2 Pro are now available at Razer.com and at authorized retailers. The Seiren V2 X costs $99, while the Seiren V2 Pro costs $149.