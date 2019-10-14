Report: TP-Link Archer AX10 Router To Bring Wi-Fi 6 To Consumers For $100

Although the new Wi-Fi 6 (otherwise known as 801.22ax) standard has been released a while ago, networking products supporting the new standard haven’t particularly been within reach of most consumers. TP-Link aims to change that with the new Archer AX10.

As spotted by Hardware.info, the TP-Link Archer 10AX has been listed for pre-order at Dutch webshops for under €100, which would mean it’d cost about $100 on our side of the pond when it arrives. If that holds true, it’s a pretty sweet deal for those looking at a new WiFi router.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Yet, despite that price tag, the Archer AX10 is no slouch. Naturally, it has fast Wi-Fi capabilities with transfer speeds of up to 1201 MB/s over its Dual 5 GHz radios, but it also comes packed with a 1.5 GHz Triple-Core CPU, 256MB of RAM, and 16MB of ROM to effectively manage all the services. The quadruple antennae also support beamforming technology, meaning it can focus its data streams towards the devices they are intended for rather than broadcasting it to all of its surroundings, which should lead to faster and more reliable connections.

For those who want or need the reliability of a wired connection, the unit naturally also comes with four gigabit Ethernet connectors. The Archer AX10 also comes with Alexa support, and TP-Link made some of its own Alexa skills to further enhance the device’s capabilities.

When exactly, or if, the unit will hit shelves in the U.S. is unsure, but given that there are plenty of TP-Link products available in U.S. shops we have no reason to believe that it won’t come – it’s mostly a matter of when, and whether the price will indeed be close to $100 or not.