New Company Riotoro Introduces Fully RGB-Lit Enclosure

A few months back a company called Riotoro was born, which was started by folks who worked at Corsair and Nvidia. At first, it only operated in Latin America, but for CES 2016, the company announced a case that it will use to enter the U.S. market – the Prism CR1280. The interesting thing about this case is that it is fully RGB-lit.

Lighting aside, the case features a relatively straightforward design. Inside, there is room for an E-ATX motherboard, four dual-slot graphics cards up to 400 mm long, CPU coolers up to 180 mm tall, and PSUs up to 220 mm long. There is also room for four 3.5” hard drives and four 2.5” drives. The hard drives and PSU reside in a separate compartment at the bottom of the case so that they have their own airflow channel for noise isolation.

The case’s frame is made from steel, but also has bits of aluminum and plastic, and it measures 478 x 250 x 577 mm with the feet installed.

For cooling, the case can hold two 120 or 140 mm fans at the front, three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans at the top, and a single 120 or 140 mm fan at the rear exhaust port. On all these locations, the corresponding radiators for water cooling can be mounted, too. Included as standard kit is a single 120 mm exhaust fan and two RGB-lit 120 mm intake fans.

The RGB lighting in the case lights up a ring around the front I/O, the Riotoro logo, and the two fans on the inside. The lighting can be adjusted to any one of 256 different colors with the switch at the front. Next to that are also two switches to control the fan speed, along with two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports and the usual pair of HD audio jacks.

Pricing will sit at $139.99, and Riotoro plans to launch the case in the U.S. in February.

