First Custom RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Spotted

Back in September, we saw first mention of Gigabyte's RTX 3060 Ti Eagle, though at that time few details had surfaced yet other than the card's specs. Then, a couple of days ago the RTX 3060 Ti specifications were seemingly confirmed through a GPU-Z submission, and now, VideoCardz managed to get a hold of images of the aforementioned graphics card: the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle.

Of course, we have to drop in the obligatory 'take this with a pinch of salt' statement as at this time, neither Nvidia has announced the RTX 3060 Ti, nor has Gigabyte made a formal announcement of this model. There have been a number of leaks including an RTX 3060 in Galax virtual online shop but only time will tell as to the veracity of these leaks.

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 TI Eagle comes with a short PCB and a dual-fan cooler that blows through the rear part of the card, much like many custom RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 variants, as well as the Founder's Edition cards.

Power delivery is handled by one 8-pin PCI-Express power connector, indicating that this is a board with a reference design, which isn't neccesarily equal to the Founder's Edition card. As Nvidia hasn't announced the RTX 3060 Ti yet, it's also not clear whether the company will have a Founder's Edition board with this GPU.

The rumored specifications for the RTX 3060 Ti point to 4864 CUDA cores, 152 Tensor cores, and 38 RT cores -- roughly a 17 percent reduction from the 3070's spec. However, the memory setup is rumored to be identical at 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running over a 256-bit interface at an effective speed of 14 Gb/s.

The launch is expected to take place on December 2nd at a $450 price point, but at this time, that information has not been confirmed by Nvidia.