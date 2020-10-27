GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications Seemingly Confirmed Through GPU-Z

Nvidia Ampere Silicon (Image credit: Nvidia)

It would appear that an anonymous user has validated the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti through the GPU-Z utility. Matthew Smith, who maintains the CPU and GPU database at TechPowerUp, spotted the GPU-Z submission, which was uploaded just two days ago.

Being unreleased hardware, GPU-Z didn't pick up the model of the graphics card. The only lead comes from the sender itself, who claims that the unknown device is a Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. Apparently, HP is the vendor, and since there isn't an Nvidia graphics card with 4,864 CUDA cores, the graphics card could really be what it says it is. Notwithstanding, it's still advisable to take the information with a healthy pinch of salt.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is rumored to feature a cut-down version of the GA104 (Ampere) silicon. For reference, the GA104 silicon is the same one powers the GeForce RTX 3070. According to GPU-Z's validation report, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's die may come with 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) enabled. If the information is genuine, we're looking at combination of 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 Tensor cores and 38 RT cores.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications

GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti* Architecture (GPU) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA102) Ampere (GA104) Ampere (GA104) CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 4,864 RT Cores 82 68 46 38 Tensor Cores 328 272 184 152 Texture Units 328 272 184 152 Base Clock Rate 1,400 MHz 1,440 MHz 1,500 MHz 1,410 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,700 MHz 1,710 MHz 1,730 MHz 1,665 MHz Memory Capacity 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 935.8 GBps 760 GBps 448 GBps 448 GBps ROPs 96 88 96 80 L2 Cache 6MB 5MB 4MB 4MB TDP 350W 320W 220W 200W Transistor Count 28.3 billion 28.3 billion 17.4 billion 17.4 billion Die Size 628 mm² 628 mm² 392 mm² 392 mm² MSRP $1,499 $699 $499 ?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti reportedly sports a 1,410 MHz base clock and 1,665 boost clock. The clock speeds may correspond to the reference model, and custom models will likely come with higher factory overclocks. But if we compare stock specifications, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is only a few steps behind the GeForce RTX 3070 in clock speeds. However, the latter's memory system appears to have translated over to the first.

GPU-Z detected the alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. Across a 256-bit memory interface, the graphics card would deliver a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth up to 448 GBps, which the GeForce RTX 3070 also offers.

Ampere has proven to be a different monster. At $499, the GeForce RTX 3070 offers the same level of performance as the last-generation GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for half the cost. It's logical to assume that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti can probably perform on par with the GeForce RTX 2080 Super. More importantly, Nvidia will have to price the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti pretty attractively for it to sell.

Chinese Taobao merchants have already started taking pre-orders of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for 2,999 yuan ($447). The standard value-added tax (VAT) rate in China is 13%. If the Taobao postings are legit, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could hit the market with a $400 price tag.