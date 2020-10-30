A Virtual Shop Where RTX 30-Series GPUs Never Go Out of Stock

Video games are great for doing things you can't do in real life. Fight robot dinosaurs, rob banks, drive too fast, and buy RTX 30-series graphics cards without waiting in line.

With that in mind, Galax built an online shopping mall with various outlets in it, and at the heart of it, you'll find the company's RTX 30-series GPUs, including various HOF models.

Of course, all the models are rendered in low graphics because practically nobody has an RTX 30-series GPU to run anything in any realistic fashion.

(Image credit: Galax)

The demo is quite simple and can be found here, so go on and have a walk around there and do what you can't do in real life. You'll find cases and coolers from Fractal Design, PSUs from Antec, Intel and AMD-based motherboards, and more. You can click on the items to launch pop-ups that lead to the web pages of the respective parts with 360-degree photos of them.

Is that... the RTX 3060 we see here?

(Image credit: Galax)

While walking around, we also spotted packaging for the RTX 3060, which at this time, hasn't been announced by Nvidia. Of course, there are no specs, and clicking on it doesn't lead to any useful product pages, so there's not much to go by. Realistically, I'm sure it'll come at some point, so this is probably just a placeholder, and we shouldn't make more of it than it is.