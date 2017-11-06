Trending

'Star Citizen' Sabre Raven Codes Increase Optane 900P Demand

If you're still having trouble buying an Intel Optane SSD 900P, you're not alone. The $389 280GB model has come and gone from Newegg twice, and the $599 480GB model suffers from the same supply and demand issues. Optane is a hit with enthusiasts. It's the fastest consumer SSD ever released, and the 3D XPoint memory also delivers class leading endurance. In our review we talked about potential shortages caused by datacenter customers, but we may have looked the wrong direction.

The Intel Optane SSD 900P retail box is the only place you can get Sabre Raven, an exclusive ship used in Roberts Space Industries' Star Citizen game.

After the Optane SSD 900P went on sale at Newegg, we began to see a number of drives appear on EBay with a special note in the listing, "Without Star Citizen Sabre Raven Code."

The drives are still selling for the $389 MSRP, or close to it, in most cases. What surprised us were a handful of completed sales and listings for just the Sabre Raven ship code. These are rarer than the 900P drive only listings on EBay.  The Sabre Raving is in high demand, just like other exclusive ships that were part of computer hardware bundles. We found a small number of code-only listings with prices hovering around the $300 mark.

It appears that two of the hottest Fall shopping season items come paired together, and their exclusivity has made it difficult for shoppers to get their hands on the goods. Intel and its bundle partner, Roberts Space Industries, did not disclose how many Sabre Raven ships would be delivered with the Optane SSD 900P. We were told the bundle would be for a limited time and while supplies last.

  • TechyInAZ 06 November 2017 18:41
    BoredGamer was talking about this and I was suspecting this was going to happen aswell, where we would see these optane drives being sold on ebay simply because the buyers just wanted the Sabre Raven and not the drive.
    Reply
  • HaB1971 06 November 2017 23:30
    The drive will have failed before they get to played the released game anyway
    Reply
  • PrimevalAtom 07 November 2017 01:16
    The Optane SSD 900P is a great drive IF you have no SSD drives already but just old HDD drives.
    Is a drive meant to last for the lifetime of the user rather than the computer LoL.
    The Sabre Raven is a ship that is great IF you already do not have an Avenger (Any one can be updated to have the EMPs) or Sabre!
    Star Citizen 3.0 will introduce persistence and become the start of Alpha game playing :)
    It is not the best time to buy the game because November will have the anniversary sale with great deals on Packages with extended insurance making the ships that come within in feel like LTI ships.
    Also with this code STAR YG9G BRWJ you will have 5000 credits to spend in-game ;)
    Reply
  • jn77 07 November 2017 02:45
    IDK what the big deal is about this game.... It seems like 90% of it is like first person shooter and 10% of it is single player and then if you want to get anywhere in the game be prepared to get your credit card out because the people dropping $500,000 in the game will always be ahead of everyone else.... lol
    Reply
  • Kridian 07 November 2017 14:51
    20350558 said:
    ..and then if you want to get anywhere in the game be prepared to get your credit card out because the people dropping $500,000 in the game will always be ahead of everyone else.... lol
    I've never seen anyone having to pull out their wallet when they travel anywhere in this game. :??:
    StarCitizen is the closest thing we have to The Matrix.

    Reply
  • cryoburner 07 November 2017 20:23
    It appears that two of the hottest Fall shopping season items come paired together
    I hardly think a skin for a virtual space ship in a game can be considered a "hot fall shopping season item". : P


    20351912 said:
    StarCitizen is the closest thing we have to The Matrix.
    Humans enslaved by an AI system built to siphon off their energy as a resource? : D
    Reply
  • kuhndj67 07 November 2017 21:20
    It's an interesting game but VERY ambitious and one of those "development in perpetuity" titles... we'll see how much of the hype can be delivered on when/if the game makes it to beta.
    Reply
  • chiffmonkey 10 November 2017 02:31
    Cryoburner, just to correct you there - it's not a skin, it's a unique ship, and comes in a game package.
    Reply
  • l.lieckfeldt 06 January 2018 16:17
    LOL, when the Optane is returned to the store, the ship is deleted from the account and the seller will have made a bunch of money for nothing. He can buy a new Optane and the scam starts all over. So be aware Citizens, don't let those greedy guys fool you.
    Reply