Sabrent Puts up Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD for Order: 1TB for $230

Sabrent might not be the biggest name in the SSD game, but the company is one of the first to put up a PCIe 4.0 SSD up for order. Sabrent's new Rocket PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs are now available on Amazon and ship within two to three days.

(Image credit: Sabrent)

The Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD adheres to the M.2 2280 form factor and NVMe 1.3 standard. As the product's name already implies, the drive takes advantage of the latest PCIe 4.0 interface, which made its mainstream debut on AMD's X570 platform. The SSD's lengthy feature set includes power management support for APST/ASPM/L1.2, SMART and TRIM features, advanced wear leveling, bad block management, Error Correction Code, and over-provisioning.

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Price Price Per Gigabyte SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB 2TB 5000 MB/s 4400 MB/s $429.99 $0.21 SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB 1TB 5000 MB/s 4400 MB/s $229.99 $0.23

Sabrent's Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD is composed of three main ingredients, which consists of Phison's PS5016-E16 SSD controller, Toshiba's BiCS4 96-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND and an unspecified amount of external DDR4 cache. When installed on a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, the SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s, respectively. The drive is backwards compatible with the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. However, the slower interface will restrict sequential read and write speeds to 3,500 MB/s and 3,400 MB/s, respectively.

The Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. The 1TB model costs $229.99, which comes down to roughly 23 cents per gigabyte, while the 2TB model goes for $429.99, which translates to around 21 cents per gigabyte. The manufacturer also sells an additional bundle, which includes a heatsink, that commands a $20 premium over the normal pricing.

Sabrent didn't list the warranty period for the Rocket PCIe 4.0 drives, and the corresponding product pages weren't available at the time of writing.